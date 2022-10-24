What to Know About Rishi Sunak, the New U.K. Prime Minister Selected to Replace Liz Truss

Sunak, who is expected to be formally appointed by King Charles on Tuesday, was an early critic of Truss' since-failed tax plan, but he's faced controversy of his own

By
Published on October 24, 2022 12:16 PM

The U.K. will get its third prime minister in eight weeks, with Rishi Sunak selected to replace Liz Truss, who resigned last week amid controversy over a widely criticized tax plan, becoming the nation's shortest-serving prime minister.

Here's what to know about 42-year-old Conservative Party leader Sunak, who has served as the Member of Parliament for Richmond (Yorks) since 2015, as he faces intense scrutiny in assuming the role during a tumultuous time in British politics.

He's already made history

Sunak will be the first British Asian prime minister in U.K. history, and is also Britain's youngest prime minister in more than 200 years. He is the country's first prime minister of Hindu faith and first premier of color in modern times.

But he also faces mounting challenges brought on by his predecessor's short tenure, distrust among the British public and the economic crisis facing the country.

In a Tweet published Sunday, one day ahead of his official selection to the role by the Conservative Party, Sunak suggested he was ready to take on the challenge.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That's why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country," Sunak wrote.

Prior to becoming the Conservative Party leader, Sunak served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022, and before that, as Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 2019 to 2020.

Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of billionaire businessman N. R. Narayana Murthy, and the couple have two children.

Rishi Sunak speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings
Rishi Sunak. Dan Kitwood/Getty

He was an early critic of Truss' now-failed tax plan

Sunak went head-to-head with Truss for the premiership last month, earning 43% of the vote to Truss' 57%. Though he and Truss are both Conservatives, they did offer very different platforms, with Sunak criticizing her now-failed tax plan early on.

During her short time in office, Truss' chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a £45 billion tax cut package that would ultimately be her undoing. Upon making the announcement, the British pound collapsed and the London stock market went into free fall. Kwarteng was soon fired and the tax cut plan was reversed — though the damage to Truss, who ultimately left office amid the chaos — was done.

Sunak had earlier predicted the havoc the plan would wreak, saying during his campaign against Truss: "I'd love to stand here and say that I'll cut taxes and it'll all be okay. But it won't, because there is a cost to these things. Costs of higher inflation, higher mortgage rates and eroded savings. This 'something for nothing' economics isn't conservative, it's socialism."

While Sunak would seem to have the gift of foresight, Fortune reports he was initially ridiculed for his criticism.

He's faced controversies of his own in the past

Sunak made headlines with the release of a 2001 BBC documentary in which he discussed the economic backgrounds of those in his friend group.

"I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper-class, I have friends who are, you know, working class," a then 21-year-old Sunak said in the documentary, titled Middle Classes: Their Rise and Sprawl, before correcting himself.

"Well, not working class," he added.

The clip drew backlash when it resurfaced during his previous campaign for prime minister, when he eventually became runner-up to Truss.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: New Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street on February 13, 2020 in London, England. The Prime Minister makes adjustments to his Cabinet now Brexit has been completed. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
Rishi Sunak. Peter Summers/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sunak, an Oxford- and Stanford-educated son of Indian immigrants, has been mired in other scandals, too.

The New York Times reports that Sunak continued to hold a green card after becoming chancellor, allowing him to live in the U.S. for months into the job. Separately, his wife, Akshata Narayan Murty — a U.K.-based fashion designer and the daughter of the founder of a multinational IT company — "was found to have claimed a tax status that allowed her to avoid paying taxes on some of her income," the Times reports.

Related Articles
Rishi Sunak speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings
New U.K. Prime Minister Chosen to Replace Liz Truss, Making History as First British Asian Premier
Boris Johnson; Rishi Sunak; Penny Mordaunt
Who Will Be the Next U.K. Prime Minister? Here's What's Happening Following Liz Truss' Resignation
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at Buckingham Palace for a State Reception For Heads Of State on September 18, 2022 in London, England. Tonight's state reception is for Heads of State and visiting overseas guests who will attend tomorrow's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022. She is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
What Happened with Liz Truss: A Timeline of Her 6 Weeks as U.K. Prime Minister
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Boris Johnson attends a memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Why Boris Johnson Dropped Out of U.K.'s Prime Minister Race: It 'Would Simply Not Be the Right Thing to Do'
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her resignation speech at Downing Street on October 20, 2022 in London, England.
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss Announces Resignation 45 Days into Premiership
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, . King Charles III is holding a reception at Buckingham Palace for heads of state and other leaders on Sunday evening ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday Royals, London, United Kingdom - 18 Sep 2022
Liz Truss Will Get a Taxpayer-Funded Allowance of $129K a Year for Life — Some Lawmakers Want to Block It
Liz Truss;
Brits Wanted to Know if Liz Truss Would Outlast a Head of Lettuce. She Didn't
liz truss, taylor swift
British News Station Airs Viral-Worthy Montage of Liz Truss Set to Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space'
Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland; King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss
45 Days, 2 Monarchs: How Liz Truss' Stint as Prime Minister Bridged Queen Elizabeth and King Charles
Liz Truss speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings
What to Know About Liz Truss, the United Kingdom's New Prime Minister
Liz Truss speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings
Liz Truss Selected as New British Prime Minister, Will Replace Boris Johnson
King Charles III meets Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace on October 12, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Mutters 'Dear, Oh Dear' at First Weekly Audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss
Ben Sasse
Sen. Ben Sasse to Leave Congress Early for University of Florida Job — Here's Who Could Replace Him
Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland
Queen Elizabeth Appoints New Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland – a Royal First
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson Has Officially Left the Office of British Prime Minister
Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth
Boris Johnson Says Queen Elizabeth Was 'Bright and Focused' in Last Meeting 2 Days Before Her Death