Scott, the only Black Republican senator, reflected on his family's history in America: their trials and their triumphs

What to Know About Sen. Tim Scott, Who Gave GOP Response to Biden's Speech to Congress

Republican Sen. Tim Scott stepped into the spotlight on Wednesday night, appearing on national TV to deliver his party's rebuttal to President Joe Biden's inaugural address to a joint session of Congress.

Scott, 55, took office in 2013 and is the only Black senator in the GOP. He is currently serving as the lead conservative negotiator as both parties seek a compromise on legislation that would overhaul police procedures.

In his response following Biden's speech, Scott said America should take the president's remarks as little more than sweet-sounding promises from someone who seemed like a "good man" speaking "'good words."

"This was the pitch, you just heard it again," Scott said. "But our nation is starving for more than empty platitudes."

In a rhetorical side-step, he also said he wanted to avoid partisan finger-pointing, after Biden made reference in his own speech to how a throng of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol three months ago.

Elsewhere, Scott insisted that attacks on Republican-backed voting legislation were overblown, particularly in Georgia, which recently passed a sweeping and much scrutinized law overhauling elections there.

Biden, Scott argued, was leading a Democratic Party intent on "pulling us further and further apart" after Biden pitched his success to Congress and said, "America is on the move again."

Scott also reflected on his own family's history in the country — their trials and triumphs — and their experiences with race.

"Growing up, I never dreamed I would standing here tonight," Scott said.

Earlier this week, Scott told CNN his negotiations with Democratic lawmakers Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Karen Bass on police reform were coming along well.

"I think we're actually making progress overall," he said. "I hate to litigate and/or fight with through the press on these issues. They are really important issues to communities that are very vulnerable. We are trying to get to a place where we can solve those issues."

BIDEN SPEECH President Joe Biden (front) gives his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday with (back, from left) Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Scott has previously spoken out about police brutality, delivering an impassioned speech during the Republican National Convention following the killings of George Floyd and Breona Taylor in 2020.

"Our country is experiencing something none of us envisioned. From a global pandemic, to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, 2020 has tested our nation in ways we haven't seen for decades," Scott said then, later imploring voters to not only look at what the candidates had said "but to look back at what they've done."

He also used his RNC speech to paint a picture of a welcoming Republican Party and a country in which potential could be realized by anyone.

"Our family went from Cotton to Congress in one lifetime," he said. "There are millions of families like mine across this nation ... full of potential seeking to live the American Dream. And I'm here tonight to tell you that supporting the Republican ticket gives you the best chance of making that dream a reality."

Scott previously called some of former President Donald Trump's remarks and tweets "racially offensive" and "indefensible."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said he was preparing for his speech with "lots of ice cream and cookies and sitting on the couch, hanging out a little bit," adding, "From my perspective, you figure out who your audience is, you figure out what you want to say and you try and find a way to say it well, and you lean into who you are."

BIDEN SPEECH Lawmakers in the U.S. Capitol watch President Joe Biden's first joint address to Congress on Wednesday.

Scott — an avowed fan of colorful socks — also told the press that he bought a new pair of socks for the occasion, ABC News reported.

In a video posted to Twitter, he said he planned to deliver a message of "hope and opportunity" following Biden's own address.

Thanking his followers for their "prayers and words of encouragement," Scott said that "Republicans, Democrats, people all over the country have been very kind and very encouraging — thank God, for there is unity in our diversity and I hope to talk about that a little bit" in his Wednesday speech.

The practice of delivering a response to a presidential address began in 1966, when Republicans Everett Dirksen (a former Illinois senator) and then-Rep. Gerald Ford responded to the speech delivered by Democratic President Lyndon Johnson.

While it is tradition for the opposing party to speak after the president, the message of that speech often comes secondary to other moments.

In 2013, for instance, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio drew widespread notice for taking frequent sips of water as he delivered his party's response to then-President Barack Obama's State of the Union.