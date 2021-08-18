Where Is Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Who Fled Before Taliban Takeover?

After days of silence, Ghani and his family were confirmed to be in the United Arab Emirates

Earlier this week, an Afghan reporter made headlines of her own when she tearfully asked Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby during a briefing:

"Where is my president? Where is President [Ashraf] Ghani?"

Kirby didn't say whether the U.S. had been in contact with Ghani, 72, but noted the Pentagon was "mindful of the kind of governance that the Taliban is capable of" — now that Ghani is gone.

"We have invested greatly in Afghanistan and in the progress that women and girls have made, politically, economically, socially, and we certainly do understand and we do feel the pain that you're feeling," Kirby continued. "Probably not to the same extent."

Ghani's exact whereabouts and condition were murky in the days after he fled Afghanistan with his family on Sunday as it became clear the Taliban was overtaking the capital of Kabul.

Shortly after he left, the Taliban entered the presidential palace. Some of the country's remaining political figures are said to now be in discussions with the insurgents about a transfer of power and the details of a new government

In a statement afterward, Ghani — already a divisive figure in Afghanistan; dogged by claims of corruption — said he left the country to prevent "a flood of bloodshed."

"The Taliban have won with the judgment of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honor, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," he said.

A source told Fox News that Ghani decided to leave "in minutes," after he attempted to negotiate safe passage with Taliban leaders.

"There should have been a plan for evacuations. No one expected things to move this fast, even the Taliban," the source told Fox News.

Al Jazeera reported earlier in the week that Ghani had flown to Uzbekistan. By Wednesday morning, the New York Times reported that Ghani and his family had made their way to the United Arab Emirates, citing a statement put out by the country's Foreign Ministry.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," the Foreign Ministry said in their statement.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding whether the U.S. has been in touch with Ghani.

He was elected president of Afghanistan in 2014, succeeding Hamid Karzai, who led the country following the 2001 U.S. invasion.

According to Reuters, Ghani holds a doctorate in anthropology from Columbia University and used his presidency to place several younger and well-educated Afghans in leadership positions.

He is also the co-author of the 2009 book Fixing Failed States and had been seen by international observers as a more technocratic and potentially innovative politician.

Ghani's exit from Afghanistan this week marked the effective collapse of the U.S.-backed government following a stunning advancement by Taliban forces over the past week as the Biden administration carried out the planned withdrawal of forces under a Trump-era agreement.

The Pentagon is now working to evacuate the remaining American diplomats and personnel who are still in the area, along with allies and some Afghan refugees. However, those efforts have been marred by chaos and panic and a string of bureaucratic and military obstacles.

Officials have suggested the Taliban, who has been in communication with the U.S. military during the evacuation, will avoid the military during this work.

In a speech on Monday, President Joe Biden acknowledged there had been mistakes in how the military exit unfolded — which fueled a chorus of criticism at home — but said he had not wavered in his estimation about what was best for the country after a 20-year war that he said wasn't worth the cost.

"I'm clear on my answer," said Biden, 78. "I will not repeat the mistakes that we've made in the past."