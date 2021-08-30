Th #MeToo movement, de Vegh wrote, "has provided a specific context for needed re-evaluation" of relationships such as the one she shared with Kennedy

What to Know About Diana de Vegh, Who Says She Had an Affair with JFK When She Was 20

An 83-year-old therapist and grandmother, long described as a noted relationship expert, made headlines this weekend when she shared a very different side of herself:

In an essay published Saturday in Air Mail, Diana de Vegh described an alleged affair with the 35th president of the United States, John F. Kennedy, starting when she was 20 years old.

Though de Vegh had never spoken publicly in this way, her account of their years-long relationship didn't arrive entirely out of the blue.

Descriptions of their alleged affair were previously published in Vanity Fair editor Sally Bedell Smith's 2004 book about the Kennedys, Grace and Power.

At the time, The Texas Observer also made note of the relationship, with Robert Sherrill writing then that one of the paper's most well-known editors, Bill Brammer, had been dating de Vegh when he learned of her trysts with Kennedy.

"Nothing will come of it," de Vegh reportedly told Brammer, "but he has a hold on me."

Speaking with The New York Post, de Vegh said she had carried the burden of the relationship as if it were "a pocket of dead energy," telling some journalists about it off-the-record but only recently coming forward publicly.

At least part of the reason for her openness, she said, was the new public focus on the power dynamic in relationships between older men and younger women often spotlighted in the #MeToo movement.

"The whole idea of conferred specialness — 'You go to bed with me, I'll make you special' — we've seen a lot of that with Harvey Weinstein, Roger Ailes, show business,' " she told the Post.

Part of the reason for her decision was also herself, how she had changed.

john f. kennedy John F. Kennedy | Credit: Alfred Eisenstaedt/Pix Inc./The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

"My thought in telling it now is a) I'm so old, but I'm luckily a lot smarter and I now have language for my life, my feelings, my imagination," de Vegh said in an Air Mail podcast appearance accompanying her essay. "Then I had adrenaline, and that was it. So that when this starry person came along and shone on me, I just thought, Oh gosh this is wonderful."

In her piece, de Vegh wrote that her affair with Kennedy began in 1958, when he was married and twice her age. (What his wife knew about and accepted — or tolerated — of his many reported indiscretions has long been the subject of discussion.)

Nonetheless, de Vegh wrote, she was "in full movie-star-infatuation mode."

Their relationship, however, was "not a romantic story," she wrote. Instead, it taught her difficult lessons about her value and identity and she said it took "years to recover" — "almost as many years" as it took for her to come forward with her story.

Her relationship with Kennedy altered the course of her entire life, de Vegh wrote, with the two becoming strained as he gained political clout.

She remained enamored though, ultimately dropping out of graduate school and moving to Washington, D.C., after he was elected president in 1960.

During the inaugural festivities in January 1961, de Vegh wrote, she could feel something had shifted — that she felt she was "generic" in his eyes and he had only belated realized he knew her father, which became a "problematic wrinkle."

"The man with whom I believed I was having a love affair did not want to connect certain dots," she wrote. "In fact, he wanted me to be as isolated as possible, alone on the vast sea of his attention."

John F. Kennedy and Jackie sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding. John F Kennedy and Jackie | Credit: Bettmann/Getty

During their final rendezvous, de Vegh wrote, she accused Kennedy of no longer loving her, only to realize he had never used those words with her at all.

After their relationship ultimately fizzled — de Vegh remembers a "final scene" where he said he was sorry to hear her father had gotten sick — de Vegh left her position with the National Security Council and began a new life in Paris, going on to open a private psychotherapy practice of her own in New York.

"For a Great Man, he was still in the throes of the male mythology of his time: see pretty young woman, have pretty young woman," she wrote of Kennedy.