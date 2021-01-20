President Joe Biden's inaugural parade will be a virtual affair, kicking off at 3:15 p.m. ET

What to Know About Biden’s Unprecedented Inaugural ‘Parade Across America’

President Joe Biden may not be able to celebrate his Inauguration Day with a crowd and parade in Washington, D.C. as others have before him, but that won't keep him from missing out on the festivities.

Biden's inaugural parade is going virtual this year, and will livestream Wednesday afternoon with musical performances, dances, hellos from American heroes and more.

Here's everything to know about the groundbreaking Parade Across America, the first inaugural parade to ever include participants representing all 56 U.S. states and territories.

How Can I Watch?

The parade will begin at 3:15 p.m. ET, and you can catch the livestream here. It'll also be available to watch on the Presidential Inaugural Committee's (PIC) YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch accounts.

For the less social media-inclined, the parade will air live on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox and AT&T U-verse and DIRECTIV.

How Will It Kick Off?

After his swearing in, President Biden and the Presidential Escort will be joined by drumlines from the alma maters of both him and Vice President Kamala Harris — the University of Delaware and Howard University, respectively.

The drumlines will escort them from 15th Street to the White House, where they'll perform to help kick off the parade.

That same escort will also include representatives of each military branch, including the U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief's Guard Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry "The Old Guard."

Charlie Brotman, who's announced nearly every inaugural parade since President Eisenhower in the '50s, will be the voice of that portion of the event.

Who's Hosting?

Once the actual parade kicks off, actor Tony Goldwyn will assume hosting duties. Goldwyn, 60, is no stranger to the White House – or at least, Hollywood's version. He played fictional U.S. president Fitzgerald Grant III on the hit ABC series Scandal.

Who Else Will Be There?

Image zoom Tony Goldwyn, Jon Stewart | Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

With nearly 1,400 participants, 95 horses and nine dogs, there will likely be something for all viewers.

Jon Stewart will take part, as will the popular '90s band New Radicals, who have not performed together since 1999.

DJ Cassidy's "Pass the Mic" will also bring to the stage Earth, Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers and Kathy Sledge, who will be followed by Andra Day, The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, The Washington Chorus and The Triumph Baptist Church Choir.

Olympic athletes like figure skater Nathan Chen, track and field star Allyson Felix and swimmer Katie Ledecky will also take part, as will basketball stars Elena Delle Donne, Chris Paul and Grant Hill. Nathan Apodaca, the viral TikTok skateboarder who rose to fame drinking Ocean Spray while listening to Fleetwood Mac, will also be present.

Director and choreographer Kenny Ortega will also lead a Dance Across America segment featuring 275 participants in 30 different states and two territories.

Is That It?

Nope! In addition to the famous faces listed above, heroes in communities across the country will also be there, including "TikTok Doc" Dr. Jason Campbell in Oregon, 12-year-old trumpeter Jason Zgonc in Georgia and A.P. U.S. History teacher Cathy Cluck in Austin, who went on a two-week road trip to virtually teach her students from famous historical sites.