It’s hard to argue Michelle Obama didn’t win 2019. Just a few examples: her record-breaking memoir, Becoming — and its 11 million-plus copies sold — plus a massive book tour, a slew of upcoming Netflix projects and her humanitarian work with The Obama Foundation alongside husband Barack.

The former first lady, 55, was named one of PEOPLE’s four People of the Year in this week’s issue, where she discusses her book, her marriage and more.

In 2019, Mrs. Obama traveled the world speaking to people about their stories of “becoming” and opening up about her own life’s story. This month, she’ll be in Malaysia and Vietnam meeting with young women educators and other civic leaders along with Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager and actress Julia Roberts.

“The simple act of sharing our fears and vulnerabilities helps us embrace our own stories and recognize how much we share with one another. That’s what becoming is all about,” Mrs. Obama says. “Everywhere I went — from Detroit to Copenhagen, Vancouver to Atlanta — I saw this generosity of spirit again and again: people sharing the truth of their lives, no matter how messy or imperfect, as a way to offer each other a little more grace. It was all so affirming.”

Mrs. Obama also let PEOPLE in on some of her favorites from the past year, including Toy Story 4, her inspirations, her best reads and (yes) cornhole.

The New Year’s resolution I’m making this year/always make but never keep:

I made a resolution many years ago that I wasn’t going to do resolutions anymore. It’s the one I’ve actually been able to keep. The moment in 2019 I wish I could experience all over again: Family vacations — I love spending time with all of us together.

The most inspiring woman/person to me this year:

My mother, Marian Robinson — this year and every year.

The 2019 movies I loved most:

Toy Story 4, Booksmart, American Son

The books I devoured in 2019:

Exit West, Gilead

The 2019 TV shows I binge-watched:

The Politician, Unbelievable, Pose

The 2019 song/album I had on repeat:

The Becoming Spotify playlist

My biggest surprise of 2019:

The extraordinarily warm reaction to my memoir and book tour

New thing I learned in 2019:

I learned to play cornhole. I know, it’s sacrilege for a Midwesterner to learn this late in life.

What I’m looking forward to most in 2020:

Becoming even more …