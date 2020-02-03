What If Hillary Clinton Hadn't Married Bill? New Novel By Curtis Sittenfeld Explores Possibility

Hillary and Bill Clinton Kevin Mazur/Getty

What if Hillary Rodham Clinton hadn’t married Bill? This question is the premise behind Curtis Sittenfeld’s latest novel, Rodham, which will release on June 30, 2020.

“There were countless pieces analyzing Hillary Clinton in the run-up to the 2016 election, and I found myself thinking not about how she looks to all of us, but how all of us look to her,” Sittenfeld tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement about the book, which will be released concurrently by Random House in the U.S. and Doubleday in the U.K. “Instead of examining her from the outside and determining what she ‘means,’ I approached this novel with the question, ‘What is it like to be her?’

“I also wondered what it might have been like if she had made different choices, personally and professionally, than the ones we now know so well,” continues the author. (See the book cover below.) “I love writing (and reading) fiction because it allows me to really imagine the granularity and texture of another person’s feelings, days, habits, opinions, and secrets. We all know that our own lives are complicated and contradictory. Fiction helps us recognize the complications and contradictions in other people’s lives.”

Rodham follows the life of Hillary Rodham, who falls in love with her Yale Law School classmate, Bill Clinton. While the two share a “profound intellectual, emotional, and physical connection,” Hillary decides to turn down Bill’s multiple marriage proposals, according to the press release. This is a big divergence from Hillary Clinton’s real life in which she married Bill Clinton, and later joined him in the White House as First Lady. What would have happened to the former Secretary of State and the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate if her legacy hadn’t been tied to the former president, who faced an impeachment trial for his affair with a White House intern? It’s a hypothetical situation that Sittenfeld loved to explore.

Image zoom Random House

Image zoom The author © Josephine Sittenfeld

The author has experience creating literary works around high-profile women. Her 2008 hit novel, American Wife, was inspired by former First Lady Laura Bush. She’s also published books like Eligible, a fresh take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice; Sisterland, a haunting look at the connection between twin sisters; and The Man of My Dreams, a compelling story about one girl’s transition from adolescence to womanhood. Her short story collection, You Think It, I’ll Say It, features a story inspired by Hillary Clinton.

While Sittenfeld is known as a writer of political fiction, she’s turned down one request dozens of times: She refuses to write a novel about First Lady Melania Trump.

“First, I cannot imagine at this point voluntarily writing about the Trump administration because it has claimed so much of my mental energy, so much of my life, that to allow it to take up my writing time too feels like I would be giving up something very precious,” Sittenfeld told The Guardian in April 2018. “I don’t want to think about Trump more than I already am.”

Image zoom Melania and Donald Trump MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

She continued: “Another reason is that I don’t like purely being satirical or savaging people. I really like writing about characters in a balanced, complicated way and I don’t think I could do that with Melania Trump. I don’t admire her. I don’t see her as one-dimensional, but neither do I see her as someone whose consciousness I yearn to explore.”

Rodham will be published on June 30, 2020.