Former W.Va. Lawmaker Who Went to Prison for Jan. 6 Riots Announces Congressional Run 2 Years Later

A Republican lawmaker who went to prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after live-streaming the event on Facebook chose the two-year anniversary of the insurrection to announce he is running for Congress.

Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate, said in a statement released Friday that he is launching a run for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024, drawing proudly on his association with the riots by calling Jan. 6 "a day to celebrate."

"Two years ago today I boarded a passenger bus to Washington DC," Evans said in his statement, adding that he "was inside the capitol for 10 minutes" but "was nowhere near the chaos."

Of course, the chaos of that day extended even beyond the Capitol walls, and getting inside the building required breaking through barricades, breaking windows, breaking the law and overtaking Capitol police officers — one of whom died after being beaten by protesters.

But for Evans, Jan. 6, 2021, was a day that "changed my life and shaped me into the man that I am today," he says in his announcement, which closes with: "There's just one thing to do. Let's hit the campaign trail, listen to our constituents, and set our sights on Capitol Hill."

Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Samuel Corum/Getty

Evans was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2020, but his time in office was short-lived — lasting one month and eight days — after video surfaced showing the Republican celebrating alongside pro-Donald Trump rioters at the Capitol.

The video was shared by Evans himself, who — in the clip he later deleted from social media — could be heard shouting: "We're in! We're in, baby!"

Journalists recorded the video and re-shared the clip on social media, prompting fellow West Virginia lawmakers to call for his resignation.

Shortly after the riots, Evans shared a written statement on Facebook saying he was headed back to West Virginia and "did not have any negative interactions with law enforcement, nor did I participate in any destruction that may have occurred."

Days later, however, U.S. officials announced that Evans was charged with entering a restricted area and entering the Capitol. Evans announced his resignation the following day.

Evans was sentenced to three months in prison in June, after pleading guilty in March to one felony count of civil disorder for being among those who invaded the U.S. Capitol building in 2021.

In an earlier statement, Evans said that he spent his time in prison thinking about politics and "all the variables" that led him to be incarcerated.

Evans stopped short of expressing remorse, however, instead blaming "failures by elected lawmakers and the media" rather than the rioters who stormed the building.