Wedding Bells Are Ringing — Again — at the White House Press Office

"If you join the press team, you get married," Press Secretary Jen Psaki joked Tuesday during her televised briefing

Is there something in the water over at the White House press office?

"If you join the press team, you get married," Press Secretary Jen Psaki joked Tuesday from the podium during her televised briefing. "That's my promise."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the second time this month, Psaki announced that a member of her staff is taking time off to tie the knot.

"Emilie [Simons] is here," Psaki, 42, said, referring to a press aide. "I asked her to come out here because Emilie is getting married on Saturday and we're very excited for her."

After some applause, Psaki handed Assistant Press Secretary Simons a white sash with gold letters that read "Bride to Be."

Then her boss took a moment to brag about Simons. "Emilie, who has been a part of this team since this spring … came from an intel background. We asked her to become an expert on the economy. She's gotten her master's degree in economics and been an incredible member of the team."

And, as with the previous staff wedding, Psaki reminded the White House press corps to let Simons enjoy her time off. "Nobody can call or email Emilie while she's gone on her honeymoon," Psaki said. "She can throw her phone in the river."

On Oct. 8, Psaki gave Deputy White House Press Secretary Chris Meagher similar treatment before he took time off for his wedding and honeymoon.

"I got him a little special sash to wear, just for the briefing, because everybody should know that Chris is marrying up, as many people do," Psaki said at the time. "We just wanted to congratulate Chris, celebrate him. The most important decision you make is the person you choose to be your partner."

"My face is probably beet red," Meagher said as his boss handed him the sash.