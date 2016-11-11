The mannequin challenge has made it to the White House.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers visited the White House on Thursday — to celebrate their championship victory in the NBA Finals in June — they teamed up with First Lady Michelle Obama to take part in the latest Internet craze: the mannequin challenge.

“Freezing our @WhiteHouse visit in time forever with @FLOTUS!” team officials wrote on the Cavaliers’ official Twitter account.

In a video of the challenge, classical music played as the camera panned across the room full of NBA stars.

From appearing to have a friendly chat and taking selfies to throwing sarcastic looks and texting, the basketball stars stayed true to the challenge’s only rule: stay completely still.

Obama, donning the same dress she wore to meet future first lady Melania Trump earlier in the day, stood next to star forward Lebron James and the two appeared to pose for a selfie — with James holding a cell phone at arm’s length and Obama pointing a finger at the device.

The lighthearted moment was part of the team’s celebratory visit with the Obamas — in which there was little to no talk of politics, USA Today reports.

True to form, President Obama offered several witty one-liners as they gathered on the White House South Lawn, even quipping about J.R. Smith’s apparent tendency to forego wearing a shirt.

“Before I go any further, want to give a special thanks to J.R. Smith’s shirt for showing up,” Obama joked. “I wasn’t sure if it was going to make an appearance today. I’m glad you came. You’re a very nice shirt.”

The president praised the team’s members, noting Iman Shumpert‘s “MacGyver flat top,” Tristan Thompson‘s free throw skills, and calling James “one of the great players of all time.”

“When you see LeBron James, it is not just his power and his speed and his vertical. It is his unselfishness,” he said. “It is his work ethic. It is his insistence on always making the right play. It is his determination.”