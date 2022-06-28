WATCH: Jan. 6 House Committee Hosts Surprise Public Hearing to Detail New Evidence
The hearing, which was added to the House committee's schedule at the last minute, is expected to feature live testimony from a former aide to Donald Trump's chief of staff
Advertisement
In a last-minute announcement Monday, the committee investigating the events of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots said they would be holding another hearing Tuesday at 1 p.m. EDT.
The announcement stated that the meeting is being held to "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."
Following
PEOPLE expects to see Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, testify live before the panel.
Tuesday's meeting is the sixth public hearing held by the U.S. House committee about the Jan. 6 insurrection. The hearings began on June 9 and have each featured new revelations about the events leading up to the attacks and how Trump and his allies responded.