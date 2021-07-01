Republican state Rep. Jim Walsh's apology comes after he said at an event that “in the current context, we’re all Jews"

Washington Lawmaker Apologizes for Protesting COVID Restrictions with Yellow Star: 'Went Too Far'

A Washington lawmaker is apologizing after he donned a yellow star of David as a means of protesting restrictions put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

After initially defending himself, state Rep. Jim Walsh said that the gesture "went too far" in an statement issued Thursday.

"I apologize for using a profound image in a way that was inappropriate and offensive to so many people. It was wrong. It won't happen ever again," Walsh, a Republican, said in his statement.

The lawmaker elaborated in an appearance on the conservative Jason Rantz radio show.

"It was inappropriate and offensive and I'm terribly sorry that it happened and that I was part of it," Walsh said on the show.

His apology comes after he affixed a yellow star of David (a symbol Jewish people were forced to wear by Nazis during the Holocaust) to his shirt during a weekend speech to conservative activists.

On a since-deleted Facebook post about the star, Walsh wrote, "It's an echo from history. In the current context, we're all Jews."

When asked about why he wore the star in the first place, Walsh told Rantz, "At the event, our intent was to make a signature — make a symbol of the common humanity and frustration whenever anyone is objectified and minimized. That intent was just not executed effectively and it went too far."

The Anti-Defamation League's Pacific Northwest chapter calling Walsh's initial comments "a gross misappropriation of history to advance an ignorant political point of 'freedom.' "

"It is deeply offensive and discounts the painful history of marginalized communities," ADL chapter Director Miri Cypers said in a statement released Wednesday. "There is simply no comparison for the systematic murder of six million Jews and the segregation of the African American community that has lasting impacts to today."

Cupers added that she welcomed a dialogue with Walsh to further educate him.

The Seattle-based Holocaust Center for Humanity said that Walsh trivialized the Holocaust and distorted history also weighed in on the lawmaker's actions, telling The Seattle Times: "Our government is making an effort to protect their own citizens, not kill them. It not only trivializes it, it distorts history."

Lawmakers on either side of the aisle also condemned Walsh for wearing the star.

Republican state Rep. Drew Stokesbary tweeted: "Encouraging vaccination against a virus that killed 600,000 Americans is the *opposite* of Nazi persecution of Jews. Equating them trivializes the Shoah, devalues the lives and memories of 6 million people systematically slaughtered, and brings unnecessary pain to their families."

The Times reported earlier this year that Republicans in Washington have spent months demanding that Gov. Jay Inslee put a halt to all pandemic restrictions, even filing a lawsuit in May 2020 in which some GOP lawmakers argued "the threat has faded."

According to the Times, "The pandemic was only about 15% of the way along its current deadly course" at the time of the filing.

Walsh isn't the only elected official in recent history to compare public health policies to Nazi-era atrocities. In June, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized for what she acknowledged were "offensive" comments in which she compared mask-wearing rules enforced by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Holocaust.