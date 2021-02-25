Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's Sister Dies from COVID Complications

Bowser said that her sister "joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic"

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's sister, Mercia, has died from complications related to COVID-19 at age 64.

The mayor announced the death of her oldest sibling and only sister in a statement on Wednesday.

"My family and I are mourning the loss of my sister, Mercia Bowser, who passed away this morning due to complications related to COVID-19," she said in the statement. "Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic."

She continued, "Mercia was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She worked tirelessly for children, the elderly, and those with behavioral disorders until her retirement and beyond."

Mayor Bowser said that her sister had contracted pneumonia as a result of COVID-19 and she was being treated at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

"We thank you for your kindness and will share how our family will honor Mercia, my only sister and oldest sibling, and her beautiful spirit in the coming days," she concluded.

As of Wednesday, the nation's capital has recorded just over 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19. There have been 39,943 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Washington, D.C, according to the city's data.

In March 2020, Mayor Bowser lost a member of her staff to COVID-19 — George Valentine, the deputy director of the Mayor's Office of Legal Counsel, CNN reports.

"A member of my team who worked in the office of legal counsel recently tested positive for COVID-19 and he passed away this morning," Bowser said at a news conference, per CNN. "My prayers right now are with his family, his entire team and of course we will be supporting them during this very difficult time."