W.Va. Governor Tells Bette Midler to Kiss His Dog's Butt After She Called State 'Illiterate'

On Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice brought his bulldog to the podium to help him tell off those who had criticized the state after Senator Joe Manchin refused to support the Build Back Better Act

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has a message for Bette Midler — and any of the state's other apparent haters.

During his State of the State address on Thursday, Justice brought his bulldog, named Babydog, to the podium to help him tell off those who had criticized West Virginia after Senator Joe Manchin refused to vote in support of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act.

Last month, Midler tweeted that Manchin's decision to block to act was "horrible."

"He sold us out," she wrote. "He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out."

She later apologized for the tweet, explaining that she had been "seeing red" when she composed it.

Despite her apology, Justice felt he needed to address the comments during the broadcast of Thursday night's speech. So, he lifted his pooch up to the cameras and flashed her behind as he said: "Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there: Kiss her hiney."

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

The moment garnered laughs and even a standing ovation from lawmakers in the room. Babydog is a popular figure in West Virginia, currently serving as the face of the state's vaccine advocacy campaign.

Midler didn't quite respond publicly to Justice's comments, though she did re-share several tweets criticizing the governor's actions.

This is not the first time that Midler has gone toe-to-toe with a politician, especially on social media. The 76-year-old actress was known for feuding with former President Donald Trump on the internet quite often — stretching back to far before he took office.

In 2012, Trump fired off a series of tweets insulting Midler's talent and looks, calling her "disgusting."

"I never liked @BetteMidler's persona or singing and haven't heard her name in years. But whenever she sees me, she kisses my ass. She's disgusting….," he wrote. In another tweet, he added, "While @BetteMidler is an extremely unattractive woman, I refuse to say that because I always insist on being politically correct."

Midler also provides frequent political commentary on her Twitter. In September, she turned heads with her condemnation of the highly restrictive anti-abortion law that went into effect in Texas.