"It sounds cliché to say that, but John is a once in a lifetime guy," John Kennedy Bailey's friend, Bernie Layne, said after the city councilor's accident

W. Va. City Councilor Dies After Tree Falls on His Car While Escorting Son From Soccer Practice

Those in and around the West Virginia capitol are mourning the loss of Charleston city councilor John Kennedy Bailey, who died Wednesday in a car accident.

Bailey was killed when a tree fell on his car while he drove his son home from soccer practice, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin confirmed on Thursday.

"It is with profound sadness we mourn the loss of Charleston City Councilman John Kennedy Bailey," Goodwin said in a statement released Thursday. "A devoted husband, doting father, loving son, loyal brother and a dear friend to many including my husband and me."

She added, "I spent many a night talking with John in the City Hall parking garage long after council meetings had ended. We'd talk about how we could fix things — make things better."

Goodwin also called Bailey "an incredible councilman" in her statement, noting he was "always leading with integrity, honor and passion."

"With his keen intellect, calm voice, and measured approach, John always treated his fellow council members with kindness — even on the most difficult issues," she continued.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with John's wife Holly, sons Jack and Brooks, daughter Lisette, brother David, sister Anne, father former West Virginia State Treasurer Larrie Bailey and mother Joyce."

Bernie Layne, a friend of the victim, also told WHCS-TV on Thursday, "He's irreplaceable."

"It sounds cliché to say that, but John is a once in a lifetime guy," he continued. "He was a character, but a really good character."