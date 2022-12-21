Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Visits U.S. in First International Trip Since Russian Invasion: Photos

The White House invited President Zelenskyy to meet on U.S. soil as the Biden-Harris administration reaffirms its commitment to supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes"

By
Published on December 21, 2022 05:10 PM
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington Biden Zelenskyy , Washington, United States
Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first trip outside his home country since the Russian invasion began in February, flying to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the visit comes 300 days after "Russia launched a brutal assault against Ukraine."

"The visit will underscore the United States' steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance," Jean-Pierre added.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Department of Defense announced $1.85 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine, which it said will "add to a layered defense to counter the full range of threats currently menacing Ukraine's cities and civilians."

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, left, outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
Ken Cedeno/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty

Dressed in his military fatigues, the 44-year-old Ukrainian leader arrived to the White House in the afternoon, where he was greeted by President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, center, outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty

Zelenskyy then sat for a bilateral meeting with Biden in the Oval Office, where the two spoke about the war and the Ukrainian leader awarded the president a Medal of Merit from a Ukrainian soldier.

"I want to give you something. One guy is a real hero — a real captain," Zelenskyy said, "and he asked me to pass his award to President Biden. He will understand."

President Joe Biden (R) meets with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty

Elsewhere in the meeting, Biden spoke about how the Ukrainian people are inspiring the world.

"I'm delighted you could make the trip," Biden said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "escalating his assaults on civilians" and trying to "use winter as a weapon."

"We will support Ukraine pursuing a just peace," Biden added.

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky walk down the Colonnade as they make their way to the Oval Office at the White House on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty

Biden also told Zelenskyy the U.S. would "strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, particularly air defense" with the supply of a Patriot missile battery, which it will train Ukrainian forces to use.

This marked the second one-on-one meeting of the two world leaders, following Zelenskyy's visit in September 2021.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, meets with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty

Zelenskyy became an overnight wartime hero to many as Russia invaded Ukraine, gaining recognition for his selfie videos from the capital, in which he vows to continue the fight, and for his his rebuff of a U.S. offer to evacuate him from danger, when he declared, "I need ammunition, not a ride."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Prior to taking office in May 2019, Zelenskyy was known for doing comedy sketches, serving as a producer and starring in movies.

Speaking to Time in April, Zelenskyy — who has two children, 17-year-old Oleksandra and 9-year-old Kyrylo, with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska — acknowledged that he has become a "symbol," adding that the attention is why he has been so steadfast about remaining in the country.

President Joe Biden (R) welcomes President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (L) to the White House on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty

"You understand that they're watching," he tells the outlet. "You're a symbol. You need to act the way the head of state must act."

At 7:30 pm ET, Zelenskyy will address a joint meeting of Congress.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

Related Articles
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III (left) during their visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukraine
U.S. Sends Secretaries Austin and Blinken to Kyiv amid Invasion in First High-Level American Visit
Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Zelenskyy Opens Up About Family, the War, and Secretly Venturing Out of His Compound Amid the Fighting
Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden Will Spend Mother's Day with Displaced Ukrainian Families
Ukraine War
The Big Questions of the Ukraine Conflict as Russia Continues Assault on Its Neighbor
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and 'The Spirit of Ukraine' Named Time's 2022 Person of the Year
US First lady Jill Biden (L) offers flowers to Ukraine President wife Olena Zelenska, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod on May 8, 2022, during an unannounced visit of Jill Biden to Ukraine on the sidelines of an official trip in nearby Slovakia. (Photo by Susan Walsh / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Jill Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine and Greets Its First Lady on Mother's Day: 'This War Has to Stop'
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink at a press conference. The US call on Azerbaijan to hold free and fair elections in accordance with its Constitution and international obligations.
Biden Taps Bridget Brink as Next Ambassador to Ukraine; Previous Diplomat Was Fired by Trump
KYIV, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 08: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - "UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Hollywood actor and film director Sean Penn (L) meets Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky (R) as he hands over his own statuette âOscarâ to the Ukrainian president in Kyiv, Ukraine on November 08, 2022. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Sean Penn Hands His Oscar Trophy to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy During Visit to Ukraine
Firefighters appear on the scene to put out a fire in a four story residential building after a "kamikaze drone" attack early morning on October 17, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
'Fear, Pain, Anger and Hate': Kyiv Reacts After Russia Drops 'Kamikaze' Drones on Ukraine Capital
Emergency service personnel inspect a destroyed bridge at the site of an explosion in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine on October 10, 2022
Russia Launches New Wave of Missile Attacks at Ukraine: 'They Want Panic and Chaos'
George W. Bush Shares Photos of His Zoom with President Zelenskyy
George W. Bush Shares Photos of His Virtual Meeting with Zelenskyy: 'The Winston Churchill of Our Time'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13448163a) Helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, . Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine Russia Ukraine, Kerch - 08 Oct 2022
Hours After Putin Turns 70, Bridge Between Russia and Crimea Ignites: 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President'
KYIV, UKRAINE - 2022/05/17: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his wife Olena attend the farewell ceremony of former President Leonid Kravchuk. Ukrainian officials bid farewell to the former President of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, in the "Ukrainian House," located in the European Square in Kyiv. The farewell ceremony was held before Kravchuck was buried in Baykovo Cemetery. Kravchuk was the first president of independent Ukraine after gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. (Photo by Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Wife Olena Is 'Stronger Than She Thought She Was' amid War in Ukraine
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, left, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Jill Biden Welcomes Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska to the White House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian president spokesman Yulia Mendel attend a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 1 October, 2019. Members of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine on October 1 agreed to a peace process known as the ''Steinmeier Formula,'' as local media reported.
Zelenskyy's Ex-Press Secretary Shares a Private Side of the Ukrainian President: 'Addicted to Fitness'