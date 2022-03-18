The teenage girl, Katya Vlasenko, is in the hospital after being injured amid the ongoing war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Visits Teen Gunfire Victim in the Hospital: 'It Is Not Easy'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is looking in on his own.

The Ukrainian president, 44, visited a wounded 16-year-old girl in a Kyiv hospital on Thursday amid Russia's invasion of the country. In a video shared online by outlets, including: CBS News and NBC News, Katya Vlasenko is seen receiving a bouquet of pink and white flowers from the Ukrainian actor-turned-politician. CBS reports Vlasenko was "hospitalized after saving her little brother's life."

"It is not easy, but we do the right thing," Zelenskyy told the teen as she rested in a hospital bed.

In return, Vlasenko told Zelenskyy that he is very popular on TikTok, which prompted a smile from the president. "So we have occupied TikTok?" he said.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin, 69, insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend. "Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."