Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says He Stripped 2 Top Ukrainian Generals of Their Duties: 'Traitors'

"I do not have time to deal with all the traitors, but gradually they will all be punished," Ukraine's president said amid Russia's invasion

In a public address on Thursday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the removal of two top generals in the country's military, describing them as "antiheroes" and "traitors."

The move comes as Russia's invasion enters its second month after Ukraine's forces proved resilient against the more powerful force.

Zelenskyy, 44, said Thursday that intelligence officers Naumov Andriy Olehovych, of the Main Department of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine; and Kryvoruchko Serhiy Oleksandrovych, who led the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kherson, were both stripped of their duties.

Zelenskyy did not share more details behind the move beyond saying that those who "violate the military oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people" would face consequences.

"Today another decision was made regarding antiheroes. Now I do not have time to deal with all the traitors. But gradually they will all be punished," the president said, per an English translation.

"According to Article 48 of the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, those servicemen among senior officers who have not decided where their homeland is, who violate the military oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people as regards the protection of our state, its freedom and independence, will inevitably be deprived of senior military ranks," he said.

Zelenskyy continued, "Random generals don't belong here!"

Ukraine's president — whose defiant speeches to the public and other leaders amid Russia's attack have made him internationally prominent — also acknowledged on Thursday that the war was far from over (though peace talks are ongoing).

"The situation in the south and in Donbas remains extremely difficult ... Also in Donbas, in Mariupol, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops are accumulating the potential for strikes. Powerful strikes," Zelenskyy said. "We will defend ourselves. We will do everything we can to stop the occupiers and clear our land of their evil and foolish chimeras."

Russia launched its large-scale attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than 3 million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance.

Putin, 69, insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy, 44, vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."