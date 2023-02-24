Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vows to Defeat Russian 'Murderers' on First Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is honoring the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In an emotional address shared on his official website Friday, the Ukrainian president, 45, vowed to bring the invading Russian forces — who he termed "murderers" — to justice.

Addressing the letter to the "great people of great Ukraine," Zelenskyy first recounted the "longest day of our lives" — when "Russia started a full-scale war against us."

"Some people were afraid, some were shocked, some did not know what to say, but everyone felt what to do," he continued, adding, "We did not raise the white flag, and began to defend the blue and yellow. We were not afraid, we did not break down, we did not surrender."

Noting that "Our faith has grown stronger. Our morale has been reinforced," Zelenskyy then praised the Ukrainian people, who he said had "fiercely fought for every day."

Zelenskyy continued his message with a shoutout to "all those who make our resistance possible," including the Armed, Air and Naval Forces, as well as Special Operations Forces, the Security Service, the National Guard and the police, to name a few. "Thanks to you, Ukraine stands," the politician wrote.

He then signaled to the multiple atrocities carried out by the Russian forces, which he said showcased "the true nature of our enemy."

"The whole world clearly realized what the Russian world really means. What Russia is capable of," Zelenskyy added.

"At the same time, the world saw what Ukraine is capable of," he continued in a repost. "... We took new hits every day, learned about new tragedies every day, but we endured thanks to those who gave it all they got every day. For the sake of others."

"Ukraine has surprised the world," Zelenskyy continued. "Ukraine has inspired the world. Ukraine has united the world"

In a nod to the military and financial support provided by the U.S. and NATO, the father of two also expressed gratitude to "all of our partners, allies and friends who have stood side by side with us throughout the year."

"The war changed the fate of many families," he added after taking a moment to remember those who have fallen during the war. "It rewrote the history of our families. It changed our customs and traditions,"

"... In fact, every Ukrainian has lost someone in the past year. A father, a son, a brother, a mother, a daughter, a sister. A loved one. A close friend, colleague, neighbor, acquaintance. My condolences."

"We will not erase their names from the phone or from our own memory. We will never forget them. We will never forgive that," Zelenskyy said. "We will never rest until the Russian murderers face deserved punishment."

He then concluded his poignant message, writing that the past 365 days have been "the year of invincibility. The furious year of invincibility," adding: "Its main result is that we endured. We were not defeated. And we will do everything to gain victory this year!"

Alongside Zelenskyy, other leaders to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine included King Charles III, Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden.

In a statement, Charles, 74, said that "the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation," adding, "They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy."

Noting that he met with Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace earlier this month, Charles added that he expressed his "personal support for the people of Ukraine," writing, "It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time. "

Macron, 45, meanwhile, shared a statement on Twitter to mark the one-year anniversary with a simple but effective message. "People of Ukraine, France stands by your side. To solidarity. To victory. To peace," the French president wrote.

Biden, 80, for his part, shared a photograph of himself and Zelenskyy on social media, captioning the shot, "Today, a year after bombs began to fall, Ukraine is still independent and free. From Kherson to Kharkiv – Ukrainian fighters have reclaimed their land. And in more than half of the territory Russia held last year, the Ukrainian flag proudly waves once more."