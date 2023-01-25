Volodymyr Zelenskyy Receives Bittersweet Birthday Tribute from Wife: 'You Smile Much Less Now'

"I wish you to have more reasons for smiling," Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska wrote in an honest 45th birthday tribute to her husband Wednesday

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 25, 2023 10:30 AM
Volodymyr Zelensky, Olena Zelenska
Photo: Mohammad Javad Abjoushak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being honored by his wife Olena Zelenska.

Zelenska, 44, shared a 45th birthday tribute to her husband of nearly two decades Wednesday and sought to capture the bittersweet nature of the milestone amid the country's ongoing war with Russia.

"I am often asked about how you have changed this year," the first lady of Ukraine wrote on Twitter. "And I always answer: 'He haven't changed. He is the same. The same guy I have met when we were seventeen.' But actually, something has changed: you smile much less now."

"I wish you to have more reasons for smiling," she continued alongside a photo of the pair enjoying a happy embrace. "And you know what it takes. We all do. You are stubborn enough."

In a nod to the ongoing importance of Zelenskyy's leadership of Ukraine during its dark days, Zelenska added that her main wish for was him to remain fit and well.

"The main thing is to have enough health," she added. "So please, be healthy! I want to smile near you forever. Give me this opportunity."

In the eleven months since the war started in Ukraine, Zelenska has played a leading role in sustaining the Ukrainian war effort. In July, the former comedy writer told Vogue that she prefers "being backstage" and that "moving into the limelight was quite difficult." Yet it is something she has continued to do for the sake of her country and her husband — who was named Time's 2022 Person of The Year in December.

"I can do it for one part of our people, for a significant part, but for women and children, my wife being here sets an example," Zelenskyy told Vogue of his wife's important role in the conflict, which has included spearheading an initiative to train first-responders and mental health practitioners to provide psychological trauma care.

"I believe that she plays a very powerful role for Ukraine, for our families, and for our women," added Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska
Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

As parents to two children, 18-year-old daughter Oleksandra and 9-year-old son Kyrylo, the top priority of both the President and the first lady is preserving the country for the future.

"That's what I really want to ensure, is that the childhood of my son is given back to him and that he enjoys his life to the fullest," Zelenska told NBC News in July.

"Before the war, my son used to go to the folk dance ensemble. He played piano. He learned English. He of course attended sports club," she added.

Now, like most boys in Ukraine, "the only thing he wants to do is martial arts and [learn] how to use a rifle," she continued.

Related Articles
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine's First Lady Opens Up About Parenting During the War: 'Trying to Support Some Normal Life'
US President Joe Biden walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky through the colonnade of the White House; British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (1874 - 1965) poses for the cameras in the grounds of the White House
Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Military Attire at the White House Draws Comparisons to Winston Churchill
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sean Penn
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Offers Message of Peace During Golden Globes 2023 After Sean Penn Introduction
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, center, outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Visits U.S. in First International Trip Since Russian Invasion: Photos
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and 'The Spirit of Ukraine' Named Time's 2022 Person of the Year
KYIV, UKRAINE - 2022/05/17: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his wife Olena attend the farewell ceremony of former President Leonid Kravchuk. Ukrainian officials bid farewell to the former President of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, in the "Ukrainian House," located in the European Square in Kyiv. The farewell ceremony was held before Kravchuck was buried in Baykovo Cemetery. Kravchuk was the first president of independent Ukraine after gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. (Photo by Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Wife Olena Is 'Stronger Than She Thought She Was' amid War in Ukraine
Catherine Princess of Wales visits Ukrainian Community Centre
Kate Middleton Visits Ukrainian Families Settling in the U.K. — and Receives a Special Note!
VOGUE’S SPECIAL DIGITAL COVER IS UKRAINE’S FIRST LADY OLENA ZELENSKA
Ukrainian First Lady Talks Entering the World Stage amid Russia's 'War of Extermination' in New 'Vogue' Cover
KYIV, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 08: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - "UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Hollywood actor and film director Sean Penn (L) meets Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky (R) as he hands over his own statuette âOscarâ to the Ukrainian president in Kyiv, Ukraine on November 08, 2022. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Sean Penn Hands His Oscar Trophy to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy During Visit to Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine's First Lady on the Moment 'I Let Go of My Emotions' and What Husband Said as War Began
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine's First Lady Takes a Stand amid Russian Invasion: 'I Will Not Have Panic and Tears'
Olena Zelenska
Ukrainian First Lady Says Her Son, 9, Took Dance and Piano Lessons Before War — Now He Wants to Be a Soldier
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) speaks with First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska (L) during a meeting at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022. - Britain was gearing up Sunday for the momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III prepared to host world leaders and as mourners queued for the final 24 hours left to view her coffin, lying in state in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton Meets with Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine's First Lady Says Her Kids Haven't Seen Their Dad in Weeks but Look Out for Each Other
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Iuliia Mendel
Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Former Spokesperson Calls Ukrainian President 'The Most Devoted Person I've Ever Known'
Ukraine
Ukraine President Zelenskyy Saw Wife and Kids Days Ago amid Russian Attacks but Is Focused on 'Work and Sleep'