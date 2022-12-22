The Most Memorable Moments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Visit to Washington

01 of 12 Zelenskyy Arrives Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty The Ukrainian president arrived at the White House on Wednesday wearing green military fatigues for his meeting with the Bidens.

02 of 12 The Walk and Talk Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty President Biden gets acquainted with Zelenskyy in person as they prepare for a day of conversations and public appearances.

03 of 12 At the Oval Office Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to his office, decorated for Christmas, to talk about the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine and exchange gifts.

04 of 12 A Soldier's Gift to Biden BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Zelenskyy hand-delivers a gift from a Ukrainian soldier, explaining that the fighter wanted Biden to have his military awards as a token of his gratitude.

05 of 12 The Joint Press Conference Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Presidents Zelenskyy and Biden host a joint press conference in the White House East Room after their private meetings.

06 of 12 Zelenskyy's Warm Greeting in Congress Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Walking into the Capitol to deliver a speech to Congress, Zelenskyy was welcomed with warmth from U.S. lawmakers.

07 of 12 Exchanging a Kiss with the Speaker Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty President Zelenskyy gives House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a kiss on the congressional floor.

08 of 12 Support for Ukraine Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hold up a flag signed by Ukrainian troops on the frontlines of Russia's invasion.

09 of 12 Zelenskyy on Risers Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Zelenskyy, who stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, steps onto a riser to give his address.

10 of 12 Standing Ovations from Congress Win McNamee/Getty Throughout his speech, in which Zelenskyy made the case for continuing to fund Ukraine's defenses, the foreign president received standing ovations from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

11 of 12 Boebert and Gaetz Stay Quiet SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Far-right Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz were not as warm to the Ukrainian president, at times looking at their phones and staying seated during his visit.