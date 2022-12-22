The Most Memorable Moments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Visit to Washington

The wartime hero was met with an outpouring of love as he pleaded for American politicians to continue helping Ukraine fend off Russian attacks

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Published on December 22, 2022 05:17 PM
01 of 12

Zelenskyy Arrives

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, center, outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty

The Ukrainian president arrived at the White House on Wednesday wearing green military fatigues for his meeting with the Bidens.

02 of 12

The Walk and Talk

US President Joe Biden and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk to the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday December 21, 2022.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty

President Biden gets acquainted with Zelenskyy in person as they prepare for a day of conversations and public appearances.

03 of 12

At the Oval Office

US President Joe Biden and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday December 21, 2022.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty

Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to his office, decorated for Christmas, to talk about the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine and exchange gifts.

04 of 12

A Soldier's Gift to Biden

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky presents a Ukrainian military medal (The Cross for Military Merit) to US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, DC on December 21, 2022. - Zelenskyy mentioned this particular medal was awarded earlier this year to a Ukrainian officer for outstanding feats on the battlefield. The officer met earlier this week with President Zelenskyy in Bakhmut and asked him to give his medal to President Biden as a token of his profound gratitude. The officer also wrote President Biden a letter expressing Ukraine's appreciation for America's assistance that helped keep many people in Ukraine alive. Zelensky is in Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and address Congress -- his first trip abroad since Russia invaded in February.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

Zelenskyy hand-delivers a gift from a Ukrainian soldier, explaining that the fighter wanted Biden to have his military awards as a token of his gratitude.

05 of 12

The Joint Press Conference

US President Joe Biden and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday December 21, 2022.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty

Presidents Zelenskyy and Biden host a joint press conference in the White House East Room after their private meetings.

06 of 12

Zelenskyy's Warm Greeting in Congress

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, center, arrives to speak during a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. President Biden welcomed Zelenskiy to the White House today as the Ukrainian president sought to firm up US support for Kyiv's defense against Russia in his first trip outside his country since Moscow's forces invaded.
Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty

Walking into the Capitol to deliver a speech to Congress, Zelenskyy was welcomed with warmth from U.S. lawmakers.

07 of 12

Exchanging a Kiss with the Speaker

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, kisses US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, center, after speaking during a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. President Biden welcomed Zelenskiy to the White House today as the Ukrainian president sought to firm up US support for Kyiv's defense against Russia in his first trip outside his country since Moscow's forces invaded.
Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty

President Zelenskyy gives House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a kiss on the congressional floor.

08 of 12

Support for Ukraine

Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) hold a Ukrainian flag presented to them by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine after he addressed a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Zelensky met with President Joe Biden earlier in the day as the White House announced an additional $2 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, including a sophisticated Patriot missile battery. Ukraine President Zelensky Visit to Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 21 Dec 2022
Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hold up a flag signed by Ukrainian troops on the frontlines of Russia's invasion.

09 of 12

Zelenskyy on Risers

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, speaks during a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. President Biden welcomed Zelenskiy to the White House today as the Ukrainian president sought to firm up US support for Kyiv's defense against Russia in his first trip outside his country since Moscow's forces invaded.
Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty

Zelenskyy, who stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, steps onto a riser to give his address.

10 of 12

Standing Ovations from Congress

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. In his first known trip outside of Ukraine since Russia invaded, Zelensky met with U.S. President Joe Biden and outlined Ukraine's request for continued military aid.
Win McNamee/Getty

Throughout his speech, in which Zelenskyy made the case for continuing to fund Ukraine's defenses, the foreign president received standing ovations from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

11 of 12

Boebert and Gaetz Stay Quiet

US Republican Reperesentative from Colorado Lauren Boebert and Republican Representative from Florida Matt Gaetz (R) attend Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on December 21, 2022. - Zelensky is in Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and address Congress -- his first trip abroad since Russia invaded in February.
SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty

Far-right Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz were not as warm to the Ukrainian president, at times looking at their phones and staying seated during his visit.

12 of 12

Zelenskyy Shows Off the U.S. Flag

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky holds an American flag gifted to him by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. In his first known trip outside of Ukraine since Russia invaded, Zelensky met with U.S. President Joe Biden and outlined Ukraine's request for continued military aid.
Win McNamee/Getty

Zelenskyy exited the chamber proudly holding the American flag that Pelosi gifted him.

