Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend, Former Olympic Gymnast Alina Kabaeva, Sanctioned by U.S.

The latest Russian figure to be subject to economic retaliation from the U.S. amid the country's invasion of Ukraine is Vladimir Putin's longtime rumored girlfriend Alina Kabaeva.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department named Kabaeva among the latest Russian "elites" to be sanctioned, noting that she has also been sanctioned by the EU and the UK.

"Alina Maratovna Kabaeva is a former member of the State Duma," the statement read. "Kabaeva was designated today pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation. Kabaeva has a close relationship to Putin and is the current head of the National Media Group, a pro-Kremlin empire of television, radio, and print organizations."

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said in the statement that Putin's allies "have enriched themselves and funded opulent lifestyles," all while "innocent people suffer from Russia's illegal war of aggression."

"The Treasury Department will use every tool at our disposal to make sure that Russian elites and the Kremlin's enablers are held accountable for their complicity in a war that has cost countless lives," Yellen added in the statement. "Together with our allies, the United States will also continue to choke off revenue and equipment underpinning Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine."

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with famous Russian gymnasts Alina Kabayeva (C) and Svetlana Khorkina (L). SERGEI CHIRIKOV/AFP via Getty

The news comes months after the White House addressed reports that it was mulling sanctions against Kabaeva, with former press secretary Jen Psaki saying in April that "no one is safe from our sanctions."

"Well I would remind you that we are continuing to review sanctions," Psaki told reporters at a briefing, adding, "We've already of course sanctioned President Putin, but also his daughters, his closest cronies and we'll continue to review more."

Putin was personally sanctioned by the Biden administration and European Union allies in February, shortly after his invasion of Ukraine began.

Then in April, the U.S., the European Union and Group of Seven countries announced more punishments against Russia for the war, including some directed at Putin's adult children — Mariya and Katerina, also known as Masha and Katya.

But those punishments did not extend to Kabaeva, a former Olympic gold medal rhythmic gymnast (who was stripped of some of her medals after testing positive for a banned substance in 2002) with whom the Russian leader has long been rumored to be in a relationship.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Kabaeva — who is believed by some to be the mother of at least three of Putin's children — is known as his mistress among government officials, though the Kremlin has avoided discussing much about Putin's personal life.

In 2008, a Russian news outlet reported that Putin, then 56, had divorced his first wife, Lyudmila Shkrebneva, and gotten engaged to Kabaeva, then 24.

That story was promptly denied by Putin and the news outlet that reported it immediately shut down.

By 2013, however, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin and Lyudmila had indeed divorced.

The speculation regarding his relationship with Kabaeva has persisted and reports suggest that she allegedly went into hiding after the invasion, along with their possible children, in a highly secure Swiss chalet.

In April, the former gymnast made a rare public appearance at a gymnastics exhibition in Moscow, delivering remarks in front of a backdrop comprised of "Zs," which has become a symbol of support among some for the Russian invasion.

