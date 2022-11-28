Vivica A. Fox Responds to Kanye West's 2024 Campaign Video, Says She Was 'Not Happy With' the Rapper

"Yo don't get it twisted at ALL! I LOVE BLACK MEN! I just don't care for those who disrespect our black culture," the actress wrote on Twitter

By
Published on November 28, 2022 04:12 PM
Vivica A. Fox Speaks Out After Kanye West Ad
Photo: Michael Tran / AFP, Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Vivica A. Fox is speaking out after being included in a video posted to Twitter by Kanye West that seemingly serves as something of a presidential campaign announcement.

The 58-year-old actress, who has been a vocal critic of the controversial rapper, wrote on Twitter last Friday that she doesn't "care for those who disrespect our black culture," after West, 45, featured her in his since-deleted video announcement last week.

"Now dawling if you gonna use a clip featuring me it should be accurate! I was not happy with you 5 saying George Floyd wasn't murdered, but THANKS 4 watching my @foxsoultv show #CocktailsWithQueens & know 2 Can Play that game," Fox wrote.

Fox was featured in the promo of a Ye 2024 campaign, along with other celebrities who have criticized West in the past. Clips from West's interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson were also included in the ad.

The footage of Fox shows the actress on the FOXSOUL streaming show Cocktails With Queens, criticizing West after he made false claims about the death of George Floyd.

"Yo, Kanye. F--- you. And I mean that with everything inside of me," Fox said in the video. "You got to cancel him. And I know we not trying to be in a cancel culture but we got to hit him in his pockets now. Because he, obviously, doesn't care about the African-American culture."

The Independence Day star clarified her stance in a later tweet, adding: "Yo don't get it twisted at ALL! I LOVE BLACK MEN! I just don't care for those who disrespect our black culture, Kings & Queens! GOT IT?"

The video posted by West has since been deleted, though the rapper and designer posted other videos, as well, including one which displays a "Ye 24" logo, a reference to a presidential run.

West also posted a video in which he discussed how he ate dinner last week with former President Donald Trump and far-right activist and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump; <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> attends the "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold" Premiere Screening
James Devaney/GC Images; Jason Davis/Getty Images

In that video — also since deleted but captured by outlets including Rolling Stone — West said he suggested at the dinner that Trump be his running mate in 2024.

Trump has described the dinner somewhat differently, explaining on his Truth Social platform that he met with West because the rapper had "been decimated in his business and virtually everything else."

A 2024 campaign would be West's second presidential run.

In 2020, the artist launched his bid for president amid a tumultuous period in his personal life with then-wife Kim Kardashian, and various episodes of erratic behavior. At his only campaign event, he divulged deeply personal details about his family.

He ultimately earned about 60,000 votes in a dozen states.

