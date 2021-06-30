Virginia Bans Releasing Balloons Outdoors as Researchers Cite 'Severe Impact' on Marine Wildlife

Balloons are among the most frequently found pieces of debris on Virginia's beaches, with researchers saying it "is of special concern because of its potentially severe impact on seabirds, sea turtles and marine mammals"

Beginning Thursday, intentionally releasing balloons outdoors will be illegal in Virginia, with those who violate a new law being subject to a $25-per-balloon fine.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that legislators in the state have been attempting to pass such a measure for nearly a decade, citing research that has found balloons among some of the top sources of debris on state beaches.

Still, the road to passage was an uphill battle, with some lawmakers suggesting back in 2015 — somewhat jokingly — that banning balloon releases could lead to "undercover stings" at children's birthday parties.

The same state senator that made that remark, Bill Stanley, again criticized the bill this year, wondering if law enforcement would be "hiding around the bouncy house" to write tickets for those in violation.

The bill's sponsor, Virginia Del. Nancy Guy, told the Virginian-Pilot that she "had to be willing to take the ribbing even from people I consider my friends" in order to bring the measure forward.

"You would think it would be an easy bill when you fully understand it's a legalized form of littering," Guy, a Virginia Beach Democrat, added.

As enacted, the new law will see people fined $25 per balloon that they intentionally release, with the money to be paid to the state's Game Protection Fund.

The law mandates that those under the age of 16 who release a balloon at the direction of an adult would not be held responsible, with the adult instead being held liable for the fine.

A 2019 study conducted by the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center and Clean Virginia Waterways of Longwood University found that bottle caps and balloons are among the most frequently found items of debris on Virginia's beaches.

"The results were stunning," Laura McKay of the Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program said in a 2019 press release announcing the completion of the study. "On these relatively inaccessible beaches, over 15,000 debris items were found in the four small survey areas that ranged from .2 to .4 acres."

The study, which consisted of 2017 surveys of beach litter over four years of monitoring, documented some 15,276 pieces of debris, of which 83 percent were made of plastic.

A 2018 report found that balloon-related litter was the most common debris found on Virginia's remote barrier islands.

"Balloon debris is of special concern because of its potentially severe impact on seabirds, sea turtles and marine mammals," head researcher Christina Trapani said in the release.

According to the World Wildlife Federation, plastic poses a threat to nearly every type of ocean life bur particularly marine reptiles like sea turtles, which can get entangled in bags or plastic string and choke or lose limbs.

Once in a turtle's stomach, plastic "imitates the sensation of being full, leading them to ignore the need to seek out other food sources, and ultimately die from starvation," the WWF says.

Balloons are often released accidentally by children but also as part of adult events, including gender reveal parties. Large balloon releases are illegal in other parts of the country, too, including Connecticut and the sale of helium balloons was recently banned in Southampton, New York.