Top Virginia Prosecutor Resigns After Resurfaced Jan. 6 Posts: Reports

In reportedly resurfaced Facebook posts, Monique Miles claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election and referred to Capitol stormers as "patriots"

A Republican deputy attorney general in Virginia has reportedly resigned after Facebook posts have allegedly resurfaced that showed her calling those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, "patriots."

In a screen shot obtained by The Washington Post, Monique Miles allegedly wrote, "News Flash: Patriots have stormed the Capitol. No surprise. The deep state has awoken the sleeping giant." (In a later post, she amended "Patriots" to "**Antifa dressed as Patriots**," according to a screen shot shared by the Post.)

"Patriots are not taking this lying down. We are awake, ready and will fight for our rights by any means necessary," she wrote, as shown in the screen shot, adding later in the alleged edit, "Patriots are peace loving, Antifa and [Black Lives Matter] are not."

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares, Victoria LaCivita, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday, but told NBC News that Miles "has resigned" from her position.

"This information was unknown to the Office of the Attorney General prior to this morning," LaCivita said. "Ms. Miles has resigned from her position at the Office of the Attorney General."

Miles did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment via email Friday, but told the Post in an email, "Some liberals have their daggers out for black conservative females."

"The posts were made at a time when the news was still developing re: the facts around the election, the court cases, the Rally on the Ellipse and what happened at the capitol," she added. "That was before all the audits occurred. These posts have been taken out of context."

According to the Post, Miles talked in other posts about "China interference" in the election and made other claims of "actual fraud" regarding President Joe Biden's win, including saying "Yes" to a friend who asked whether she believed Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election.

"It's based on evidence of actual fraud in PA, AZ, Michigan, and other states and violations of election laws and the Constitution. You will see in the next few weeks," she allegedly replied when the friend wrote there was "zero evidence" of across-the-board voter fraud.

In her statement to NBC News, LaCivita said, "The Attorney General has been very clear — Joe Biden won the election and he has condemned the January 6th attack."

In her email to the Post, Miles claimed she was a target of a larger debate about speech, rather than being reprimanded for her comments: "It's important for people to be able to have free and open dialogue on topics of concern without being cancelled."