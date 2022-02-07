Viral Anonymous Instagram Account Shares Congressional Woes as Hill Staffers Push to Unionize

Roughly a dozen congressional aides echoed the anonymous stories published on the account, saying already low morale on Capitol Hill had been exacerbated by the pandemic and the political divisiveness

An anonymously run Instagram account called @dear_white_staffers is going viral for what it describes as an insider look at life as a staffer on Capitol Hill — which, according to the account, is rife with staff diversity issues, intense hours, and low pay.

According to its Instagram bio, the page is run by staffers on the Hill who are Black, people of color or indigenous — though exactly who they are remains a mystery. The account began as a meme page but appears to have morphed into an outlet for those on the Hill to discuss workplace issues and push for change.

Some of the posts express frustration at the notoriously low pay for staffers — particularly in comparison to their bosses — while others claim that many on the Hill suffer from substance abuse issues as a way to cope with the stress of their jobs.

Yet other posts detail specific allegations about the workplace environment in the offices of current lawmakers.

In interviews with The Washington Post, roughly a dozen congressional aides echoed the anonymous stories published on the account, saying already low morale on Hill had been exacerbated by the pandemic and the political divisiveness following the pro-Trump Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021.

As one Democratic staffer told the Post, the unofficial rule on the Hill is not to talk about your boss, and to simply go elsewhere if you're unhappy.

"If you don't like your boss, you leave and go to another office," the anonymous staffer told the outlet. "But you can't treat your staff badly and not expect it to come out."

The Instagram account has served as far more than simply a forum for workplace gripes, however, and has already contributed to a deeper effort for change on the Hill. In a statement issued Friday, staffers on Congress announced plans to unionize "in solidarity with our fellow workers across the United States and the world."

Citing a recent survey which found that 91% of congressional staffers want more protections in the workplace, the Congressional Workers Union said that it was seeking "meaningful changes to improve retention, equity, diversity, and inclusion on Capitol Hill."

The statement continued: "That starts with having a voice in the workplace. We call on all congressional staff to join in the effort to unionize, and look forward to meeting management at the table."