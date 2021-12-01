"This is some political aspiration that he has that must be controlled," co-host Joy Behar said in a Wednesday segment

View Co-Hosts React to Dr. Oz Senate Campaign: 'He's Gone Over To the Dark Side'

While The View co-hosts don't always agree on their topics of discussion, the panel was near-unanimous in their criticism of Dr. Mehmet Oz's recently-announced run for Senate in Pennsylvania on Wednesday's show.

"What happened to him?" Joy Behar asked, after a clip of Oz's Tuesday night appearance on Fox News was shown. "What happened to him? He's gone over to the dark side. Oh my god."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Elsewhere in the segment, Behar noted that she is friends with Oz, calling him "very, very, personally, a doll," and saying she had been to his house for dinner.

"This is some political aspiration that he has that must be controlled," Behar continued. "Mehmet, please, come back."

Whoopi Goldberg, meanwhile, took issue with Oz's campaign announcement in The Washington Examiner, in which he criticized the lockdowns and mandates enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Elites with yards told those without yards to stay inside, where the virus was more likely to spread," Oz wrote. "And the arrogant, closed-minded people in charge closed our parks, shuttered our schools, shut down our businesses, and took away our freedom."

"You don't have the right to talk to people like this," Goldberg said in response. "Talking about elites and who isn't elite — dude, we live in a similar area!"

Co-host Sara Haines also criticized the reference to "elites," saying, "He keeps speaking of and pushing back against elites, but I'm curious what his definition is, as a New York City doctor — what's an elite if you aren't an elite? Like who are you pushing back on?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality has already raised eyebrows for his Republican run for Senate in Pennsylvania, with many questioning his ties to the area, considering he has lived and worked in New Jersey for decades.

Oz began voting in Pennsylvania's elections via absentee ballot earlier this year, and his Pennsylvania registration is tied to an address owned by his in-laws, the AP reports.

Behar noted the discrepancy on Wednesday's show, saying, "Why is he running in Pennsylvania when he lives in New Jersey?"

Dr. Oz officially announced that he is running for Senate Tuesday, writing in The Washington Examiner his campaign is meant "to help fix the problems and to help us heal."

The Pennsylvania Senate seat Oz is eyeing is currently held by Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who won't be running for re-election after serving in the Senate since 2011.