Horrifying Video Shows Military Vehicle Running Over and Crushing Elderly Man's Car in Ukraine

Graphic footage of a military vehicle running over a civilian's car while he was driving was caught from a residence in the Obolon district of Kyiv

WARNING: The below story and video contains footage that some readers may find disturbing

A horrifying moment caught on video is revealing the dangers fleeing civilians face as Russian troops descend on Ukraine.

On Friday, multiple videos filmed by citizens in the Obolon district in Kyiv surfaced showing the moment a military vehicle ran over and crushed a car driven by an elderly man.

In one video, a military vehicle can be seen barreling down an almost-empty road, swerving into the lane of a civilian driving in the opposite direction. The armored vehicle drives over the smaller car, completely crushing what appears to be a four-door sedan, then continues to drive as those who recorded the footage gasp in disbelief and terror.

In a second video, a group of civilians can be seen working together to free the man from the wreckage with what looks like a crowbar and an ax, while also using sheer manpower to help get the man out of the demolished car.

While alive as he is pulled from the twisted metal that was once his car, the man's current condition and identity are unknown.

The gut-wrenching video has been verified by Sky News and the Independent. PEOPLE has yet to independently verify the video.

The video is just one of the latest visuals depicting the absolute horror of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and is a grave reminder of the cost of war on civilians.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine earlier this week after Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in a televised address Thursday morning local time.

The attack is still-evolving but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

Numerous residents have been seen trying to flee. "We are facing a war and horror. What could be worse?" one 64-year-old woman living in Kyiv told the Associated Press.

Ukrainian-born Dancing with the Stars pro, Maks Chmerkovskiy, has also been sharing regular updates about the ongoing conflict, saying that he was heading to a bomb shelter while trapped in Kyiv earlier today, adding that he "just wants the shooting to stop."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," President Joe Biden said as the invasion appeared to begin in force this week.