“Everything is fine, son” a woman says in the unverified viral video, which has been viewed millions of times — underlining Ukraine's larger efforts to build support even with Russian fighters

Video Appears to Show Russian Soldier in Tears as He's Fed by Ukrainians and Allowed to Call Home

Ukrainian officials have fiercely condemned Russia's ongoing invasion of their country — but Ukraine's leaders say they draw a line between Vladimir Putin and the soldiers at his command.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a speech Thursday and referred to captured Russian invaders as "confused children" who are perplexed about their mission.

"Our soldiers, our border guards, our territorial defense, even simple farmers are capturing Russian soldiers every day, and all of them are saying the same thing: They don't know why they are here,'' he said, according to The New York Times. "These are not warriors of a superpower. These are confused children who have been used."

Adding that he believed the "enemy's morale is getting lower and lower," Zelenskyy's statements projected both confidence in his country's ability to withstand the attack by a stronger force as well as sympathy for young troops who find themselves far from home, waging a war ordered by Putin, who insists he is acting in the name of so-called "peacekeeping."

The messaging strategy can be seen as one more front in the war. This battle, though, is on the field of public relations — as both Ukraine and Russia make appeals to their citizens, their armies and the world at large.

A recent viral video underlines the competing narratives: The post, which has racked up millions of views on Twitter, appears to show Ukrainian citizens treating a Russian soldier with compassion.

The tearful soldier, dressed in camouflage fatigues, is seen in the footage eating and sipping tea as a young woman with purple hair holds up a phone so he can apparently speak with his mother back home in Russia.

"Video shared on Ukrainian channels of a captured Russian soldier apparently being fed by locals," Wall Street Journal reporter Matthew Luxmoore wrote in a tweet sharing the video. "The post says he burst into tears when he was allowed to video-call his mother. So many of these troops are just teenagers, with absolutely no clue what this war is really for."

The video in Luxmoore's post has nearly 6 million views.

BuzzFeed News correspondent Christopher Miller also shared video of the moment on Twitter, where it's been viewed more than a million times.

"Remarkable video circulating on Telegram. Ukrainians gave a captured Russian soldier food and tea and called his mother to tell her he's ok. He breaks down in tears. Compare the compassion shown here to Putin's brutality," Miller wrote.

According to Insider's translation of the footage, the caller tells a woman on the phone named Natasha, "Everything is fine," as the soldier breaks down in tears.

"Everything is fine, son. Everything is fine," the voice on the phone reportedly says.

"How can I get him back?" the caller asks, per the footage.

"They will get in contact with you, Natasha," says the caller, who caresses the soldier as he cries. "He is safe and sound," she continues. "They will get in touch with you later. Say goodbye."

Such interactions have a strategic value, Ukrainian officials believe. The country's Defense Ministry posted instructions on Facebook for "the thousands of miserable Russian mothers" to let them know how they can pick up their sons who've been captured in Ukraine.

"Decision was made to give Russian soldiers taken captive back to their mothers if they come for them in Ukraine, in Kyiv," says the Facebook post, which includes phone numbers that may be used to confirm "whether your son is in captivity or died."

"Get to Kaliningrad or Minsk," the instructions say, referring to a Russian city near Poland, which shares a 300-mile border with Ukraine, and the Belarussian capital north of Ukraine. "From there you can go by bus or taxi to the Polish border. There you will be met and escorted to Kyiv, where your son will be handed over to you."

Ukraine is also sharing photos and footage of captured and dead Russian soldiers on various social media platforms, including images that are extremely graphic of corpses that have been bloodied, burned, mangled or torn apart, The Washington Post reports.

The content, which depicts the horrors of a war that began only a week ago, is part of a campaign to cultivate resistance in Russia to President Putin, who ordered the invasion.

As the Post points out, the practice could be in violation of the Geneva Conventions, which establish international legal standards for the humane treatment of captives during war.

"Prisoners of war must at all times be protected," according to Article 13 of the Conventions, "particularly against acts of violence or intimidation and against insults and public curiosity."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. President Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.