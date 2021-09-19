Vice President Kamala Harris Flips Coin During Surprise Visit at Howard University Football Game

"It's great to be back at The Mecca," Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted about her alma mater to commemorate the occasion

US Vice President Kamala Harris tosses the coin for the football game between Howard University and Hampton University at Audi Field in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021.

Kamala Harris made a surprise trip to Howard University on Saturday!

The vice president, 56, helped kick off the inaugural Truth and Service Classic football game between her alma mater and Hampton University by leading the coin flip prior to kickoff.

The event also marked the first-ever college football game played at Washington D.C.'s Audi Field, home of the MLS team D.C. United.

Harris, who received a standing ovation, later shared a video on Twitter from her entrance onto the field.

"It's great to be back at The Mecca," she captioned the clip. "We all know who the real HU is."

Howard University also thanked Harris for her appearance after the game.

"Always a pleasure to have @VP representing #TheRealHU," the college tweeted Saturday evening, alongside an image of a waving Harris in the stands.

US Vice President Kamala Harris tosses the coin for the football game between Howard University and Hampton University at Audi Field in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021. Credit: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty

Harris attended Howard from 1982 to 1986 and graduated with a degree in political science and economics.