Vice President Kamala Harris Flips Coin During Surprise Visit at Howard University Football Game
"It's great to be back at The Mecca," Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted about her alma mater to commemorate the occasion
Kamala Harris made a surprise trip to Howard University on Saturday!
The vice president, 56, helped kick off the inaugural Truth and Service Classic football game between her alma mater and Hampton University by leading the coin flip prior to kickoff.
The event also marked the first-ever college football game played at Washington D.C.'s Audi Field, home of the MLS team D.C. United.
Harris, who received a standing ovation, later shared a video on Twitter from her entrance onto the field.
"It's great to be back at The Mecca," she captioned the clip. "We all know who the real HU is."
Howard University also thanked Harris for her appearance after the game.
"Always a pleasure to have @VP representing #TheRealHU," the college tweeted Saturday evening, alongside an image of a waving Harris in the stands.
Harris attended Howard from 1982 to 1986 and graduated with a degree in political science and economics.
The vice president later went to law school at the Hastings College of the Law at the University of California in San Francisco. She graduated with a Juris Doctor degree in 1989.