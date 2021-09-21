Vice President Kamala Harris Is Going on The View on Friday

This is also only the second time a sitting vice president has been on the show — and Harris will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, Afghanistan, immigration and more

Vice President Kamala Harris is talking hot topics on The View.

"Season 25 is a landmark for The View and we are thrilled to make the historic announcement that this Friday, September 24th, in her first television in-studio interview since taking office Vice President Kamala Harris will be here at our table," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said in an announcement on Monday alongside Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and guest host Carly Fiorina, a former Republican presidential candidate.

Goldberg, 65, added, "We got questions for her! 'Cause that's what we do."

The appearance is her first for an in-studio talk show since she was sworn in as vice president.

Previously, Harris made two in-studio View appearances as a senator for California and three remote interviews during the 2020 presidential campaign amid the pandemic. (She has made several other media appearances as vice president, including on the morning shows.)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris | Credit: Official White House Photo by Erin Scott

This is also only the second time a sitting vice president has been on the show, per the Associated Press. Now-President Joe Biden was the first, under Barack Obama's presidency.