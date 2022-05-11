Veteran Journalist Killed While Covering Israeli Military in West Bank: 'Reporting Legend'

The White House is now calling for an investigation into the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran American-Palestinian journalist

Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh — a veteran Al Jazeera reporter — was killed amid an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin on Wednesday, the outlet confirmed on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera reported that 51-year-old Abu Akleh — who was a dual Palestinian-American citizen — was fatally shot in the head early Wednesday, while reporting from a refugee camp in the northern West Bank. She was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after, the news network added, citing fellow journalists and the Palestinian health ministry.

"Abu Akleh was wearing a press vest and was standing with other journalists when she was killed," Al Jazeera reported.

Al Jazeera said another of its journalists, Ali Samoudi, was shot in the back, and has since been hospitalized in stable condition. "We were going to film the Israeli army operation and suddenly they shot us without asking us to leave or stop filming," al-Samoudi told the outlet, adding: "The first bullet hit me and the second bullet hit Shireen … there was no Palestinian military resistance at all at the scene."

Others quoted by Al Jazeera described Abu Akleh's shooting as deliberate or "targeted."

"We were four journalists, we were all wearing vests, all wearing helmets," journalist Shatha Hanaysha — who said she was standing next to Abu Akleh during the shooting — told Al Jazeera. "The [Israeli] occupation army did not stop firing even after she collapsed. I couldn't even extend my arm to pull her because of the shots being fired. The army was adamant on shooting to kill."

Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar told Al Jazeera: "Shireen was our voice. It is unbelievable. It is a crime, it is all clear – intentional and direct targeting. She was targeted. It's clear."

While Al Jazeera has blamed the incident on Israeli forces, the Israeli army has raised the possibility that she may have been killed by stray Palestinian fire — though USA Today reports that Israeli army chief Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi walked back those comments later, saying "at this stage, we cannot determine by whose fire she was harmed and we regret her death."

The White House has weighed in on Abu Akleh's death, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration was "heartbroken."

"We are heartbroken to learn of the killing of Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, and injuries to producer Ali Samoudi, today in the West Bank," Psaki said in a tweet Wednesday. "We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and strongly condemn her killing."

Psaki added that Abu Akleh was a "reporting legend" and will be "mourned by all who knew her."

"We call for an immediate and thorough investigation and full accountability," Psaki added. "Investigating attacks on independent media and prosecuting those responsible are of paramount importance."

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price echoed those concerns, saying in a statement: "We are heartbroken by and strongly condemn the killing of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank. The investigation must be immediate and thorough and those responsible must be held accountable. Her death is an affront to media freedom everywhere."

Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid proposed a joint Israeli-Palestinian investigation into the shooting and death of Abu Akleh, adding, "journalists must be protected in conflict zones".