Vanessa Trump Wishes Ex Don Jr. a Happy Father’s Day Amid Divorce: 'Hope You Had Fun with Our Kiddies'

Sunday marks Donald Trump Jr.‘s first Father’s Day as a single dad, and his estranged wife Vanessa has nothing but good wishes for him as he celebrates the day with their five children.

“Happy Father’s Day times 5 @DonaldJTrumpJR,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of the 40-year-old smiling with their five children together — Kai Madison, 11, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 4.

“Hope you had an incredible day with our kiddies,” she added just three days after she defended his new relationship with Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The president’s eldest child split from wife Vanessa in March, when she filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage.

Happy Father’s Day times 5⁦ ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ !Hope you had an incredible day with our kiddies ! pic.twitter.com/pUlxzlHobr — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) June 17, 2018

Of course, Trump Jr.’s estranged wife wasn’t the only one to share some sweet messages with the father of five on Sunday.

While documenting his Father’s Day adventures, Trump Jr. proudly showed off the five homemade cards his children made for him, which praised him for being the “number 1 dad” and the “best dad ever!”

“Gonna be a great Father’s Day with these little monsters,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself lifting two of his children in the pool. “Hope all of you dads out there get to enjoy as much as I will,” he added.

He also went on to share a photo of his youngest daughter Chloe, who just turned 4 on Saturday, practicing her golf swing.

In between all of the day’s family-filled activities, Trump Jr. made time to hit the gym, where he proudly announced to his followers that he had achieved a new personal record.

“Very psyched,” he wrote alongside a video of himself sweating it out. “Hit 300 lbs today for a new Squat PR. Not bad for a 40 year old dad of 5 who sits at a desk all week😂💪.”

He went on to thank everyone who helped him achieve his goal, while adding that he looked “forward to the hate comments.”

Despite splitting up, both Trump Jr. and Vanessa have maintained a cordial relationship — spending together at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and attending the White House Easter Egg roll together as a family earlier this spring.

Vanessa also appeared to give her blessing to her husband’s new relationship — publicly confirming it on Twitter before even they did.

Vanessa made the revelation on Thursday afternoon, when she defended the new couple on Twitter against what she described as an “attack” by the New York Daily News.

“The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don,” Vanessa, 40, tweeted. “We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!”

Her comments come about a month after Trump Jr. publicly praised Vanessa on social media, calling her “the best mom in the world” in a Mother’s Day post.