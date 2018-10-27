Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Vanessa Opens Up for the First Time About Suspicious Package She Received

Months after receiving a suspicious letter containing a white, powdery substance earlier this year, Donald Trump Jr.’s ex Vanessa is opening up about the incident for the first time.

Vanessa’s decision to speak on the terrifying February occurrence, which led to her being hospitalized as a precaution, comes just two days after the country was left on high alert after numerous bombs and suspicious objects were sent to political high profile figures as well as media outlets across the country.

“Let me start by applauding law enforcement for swiftly catching one of the alleged perpetrators behind these recent acts of terrorism,” Vanessa said in a statement to Axios, addressing the packages that were sent to former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday.

“I hope that he and anyone else who had any involvement in these grotesque attacks is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said. “This is personal for me because I know firsthand what it is like to be targeted and terrorized by a coward with a vendetta. Back in February I opened an envelope intended for my husband Don, which covered my face, hands and clothing in white powder and left me terrified.”

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Vanessa received the suspicious letter on Feb. 12. A spokeswoman for the NYPD’s office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that Trump Jr.’s family received a letter containing a powdery substance that was tested and proven to be non-hazardous.

“I was rushed to the hospital, evaluated and put on Cipro for the longest two weeks of my life, and while they worked to identify whether the white powder was deadly, I spent the entire time thinking about the horrifying possibility that I would never see my 5 beautiful children again,” she recalled.

“It was a cowardly act against a mother. And even today, every time I open the mail, I feel the same fear in my heart as I did that day. These recent acts are the acts of a coward and nothing more than terrorism, pure and simple. No one, regardless of political party or ideology, should ever go through what I went through,” she concluded.

Vanessa opened the letter at 10 a.m. at an East 54th Street apartment in Manhattan’s Sutton Place neighborhood, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with the New York Post. Vanessa was taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center “strictly as a precaution” after the suspicious letter, according to senior law enforcement and city officials who spoke with NBC News.

The letter was addressed to Trump Jr., the eldest child of the president and his ex-wife Ivana. The outlet also reported that “there is no indication anyone suffered any injuries,” NBC News said.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump and their children

Shortly after the incident, Donald Trump Jr. gave an update on his now-estranged wife’s condition on Twitter.

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” President Trump’s oldest son tweeted. “Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

Trump Jr.’s sister Ivanka also tweeted about the incident, writing, “Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today. No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse.”