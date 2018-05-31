Vanessa Trump Returns to Twitter After Divorce Filing to Celebrate Her Kids: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Vanessa Trump is one proud mom.

After having been largely absent from Twitter since March, Vanessa — who filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in March — has returned to share two new photos of the pair’s youngest children.

“It’s the last day of school for my Chloe Sophia !” the mother of five wrote alongside an image of 3-year-old daughter Chloe grinning while sitting inside a small wooden cubby. In a separate shot, the mother and daughter smiled together while apparently working on an arts and craft project.

“Summer time fun here we come!” she added.

Donald Jr. and Vanessa also share daughter Kai Madison, 11, and sons Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5.

It’s the last day of school for my Chloe Sophia ! Summer time fun here we come ! pic.twitter.com/DkUzw4AQVk — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) May 31, 2018

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Calls Estranged Wife Vanessa the ‘Best Mom in the World’ Amid Divorce

Vanessa also shared a sweet photo of her son Spencer, who had some very exciting scholastic news of his own. Showing off a missing front tooth, the 5-year-old smiled while holding up a sign reading, “Look out Kindergarten! Here I come.”

“I’m very proud of my little man Spencer,” Vanessa wrote. “Welcome to kindergarten!”

I’m very proud of my little man Spencer ! Welcome to kindergarten! pic.twitter.com/tmg2F8INAI — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) May 31, 2018

Although Vanessa has “liked” a handful of tweets in the past two months, since March 28, the only new posts on her Twitter feed have been two retweeted messages from the first family.

In May, Vanessa shared one of Donald Trump‘s posts, where he railed against fake news and White House leaks. The mother of five also retweeted Melania Trump‘s message on Wednesday, reassuring her doubters that although she hasn’t been seen since May 10, she is in fact “at the @WhiteHouse with my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Grant Lamos IV/Getty

RELATED: Vanessa Trump Almost Married a Saudi Prince Before Donald Trump Jr.: Report

While it’s been more than two months since Vanessa filed for divorce, Donald Jr. made sure to make sure his estranged wife felt appreciated on Mother’s Day earlier this month.

“Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world,” the 40-year-old wrote alongside a collection of family photos. “Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me.”

Trump Jr.’s social media shoutout came just days after Page Six, citing multiple sources, reported that he has been dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world. Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me. #mothersday #mom #momlife pic.twitter.com/YBtFk0fjwt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 13, 2018

A social source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that while the estranged couple “are not fond of each other,” they “will do what is necessary to protect the kids from any issues.”