Vanessa Trump 'Respects' Ex Don Jr.'s Relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle — and Stands Up for Her

Vanessa Trump has officially confirmed that her estranged husband, Donald Trump Jr., is dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Vanessa made the revelation on Twitter Thursday afternoon, where she defended the new couple against what she described as an “attack” by the New York Daily News.

“The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don,” Vanessa, 40, tweeted. “We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!”

Vanessa was responding to Trump Jr.’s earlier tweet expressing his outrage over a New York Daily News column arguing that Guilfoyle should be fired from her Fox News show, The Five, because of her connection to President Trump‘s eldest son.

Trump Jr., 40, argued that the column’s reference to Guilfoyle, 49, being better at “picking grapes” than men was racist due to Guilfoyle’s Puerto Rican heritage.

“How did this get past her editors at the @NYDailyNews? Or do they condone this kind of talk?” he wrote. “I guess hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric are alive & well there.”

Things seem to be heating up between Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, who according to Page Six started dating in April, after Vanessa filed for divorce in March. The new couple have been spotted multiple times outside Guilfoyle’s N.Y.C. apartment and at the Manhattan restaurant Omar at Vaucluse.

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. and Vanessa have appeared to be amicably co-parenting their five children, Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3. The estranged couple reunited in April for Easter weekend, traveling to Mar-a-Lago with their children and then on to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

Vanessa has also “liked” several of her estranged husband’s tweets in recent weeks, as well as PEOPLE’s tweet linking to an article about one of Trump Jr.’s date nights with Guilfoyle.