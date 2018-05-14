After she dated a member of the violent Latin Kings gang and before she met now-estranged husband Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump almost married a a Saudi prince — whose father was once suspected of indirect ties to the 9/11 attackers, Page Six reports.

Sources told Page Six that Vanessa, 40, and Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud were planning to marry before the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

“They dated from 1998 to 2001 and lived together. He ditched her on 9/11; days after, he flew back to Saudi Arabia. They were planning to marry [at the time]. They were inseparable,” a source told Page Six.

But another source said the relationship was more casual: “They dated in her early 20s. They never lived together and were not planning to get married.”

Vanessa’s lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bandar’s father, Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, was Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the U.S. from 1983 to 2005. He was suspected of indirect connections to al Qaeda, but a 2005 C.I.A. report ultimately found “no evidence that either the Saudi government or a member of the Saudi royal family knowingly provided support” for the attacks, Vanity Fair reported. The elder Bandar denied the claims at the time.

One source told Page Six the Saudi prince treated Vanessa “as if she was his queen. It was the complete opposite from Don Jr. They were together 24/7. They were a real couple.”

After splitting from Vanessa, the younger Bandar went on to marry British aristocrat Lucy Caroline Cuthbert, in 2011, and become the Saudi ambassador to Germany in 2017.

Vanessa, meanwhile, married President Trump’s eldest son, 40, in 2005 and together they had five children: Kai Madison, 11, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

Vanessa filed for divorce in March after 12 years of marriage. As their split unfolds, interest has grown in Vanessa’s love life before Trump Jr., including her teenage romance with former Latin King Valentin Rivera.

The Trumps’ divorce is listed as uncontested, which means the split is amicable and there are no disputes to be resolved in court.

Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world. Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me. #mothersday #mom #momlife pic.twitter.com/YBtFk0fjwt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 13, 2018

On Sunday, Trump Jr. wished his estranged wife a happy Mother’s Day, calling her “the best mom in the world” in a tweet.

“Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me,” he said.