Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller to Take Part in Biden's Inauguration Event: 'Time to #LeadLikeAWoman'

Add Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller to the list of stars set to make an appearance in a primetime special airing Wednesday in honor of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Organizers say the "Celebrating America" primetime special, which will air across most of the major broadcast and cable news networks, will "celebrate the beginning of a new national journey toward an America united."

In addition to musical performances — which will be filmed in "iconic locations across the country," according to a press release from the transition team — Longoria and Washington are set to introduce segments throughout the night from stories of young people making a difference in their communities.

The special is set to air Wednesday night after Biden's swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol.

Fuller shared the news of her participation in the inauguration special on Twitter, writing: "It's an honor to be invited to participate in one of America's greatest traditions. This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman."

Fuller tagged Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and the Biden-Harris presidential transition in her post, which also featured photos in which she could be seen recording her appearance at Vanderbilt Stadium.

In December, Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game when she kicked an extra point in the first quarter of the team's game against Tennessee.

Fuller, a senior, also played on the university's women's soccer team last fall, and led the team to an SEC championship in 2020, before walking on to the football team.

In November, she became the first woman to play in a Power 5 regular-season college football game, making her debut during the second half of a game against Missouri.

Speaking to ESPN, Fuller spoke about the magnitude of her history-making appearance in the game: "All I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there because there were times I struggled in sports, but I'm so thankful that I stuck with it and it's given me so many opportunities and I've met so many amazing people through sports."