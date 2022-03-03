Texas Lawmaker Admits to Affair with Ex-Wife of ISIS Fighter, Exits Re-election Race

"I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I love most in this world," Van Taylor reportedly wrote in an email to supporters

U.S. Rep. Van Taylor has dropped out of his reelection race after apologizing for reportedly having an affair with the widow of an American who formerly fought for ISIS.

In an emailed letter to supporters, the Texas politician allegedly said, "About a year ago, I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I love most in this world. I had an affair, it was wrong, and it was the greatest failure of my life," according to The Dallas Morning News and The Texas Tribune.

Taylor's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The News reports that Taylor's affair was with Tania Joya, widow of John Georgelas — an American who fought for ISIS and was killed in 2017. Joya told the paper that she and Taylor, 49, were involved from October 2020 to June 2021, and "were very close."

While he did not name Joya, Taylor also wrote, per the News, "Today I am announcing I will not continue my campaign to seek re-election to congress. I want to apologize for the pain I have caused with my indiscretion, most of all to my wife Anne and our three daughters."

"For months, Anne and I have been working to repair the scars left by my actions. I am unworthy, but eternally thankful for her love and forgiveness," the politician, whose reelection would've been for a third term, reportedly added.

Joya alleged to the News that she fled Syria three weeks after her 2013 arrival with her husband (known there as Yahya Abu Hassan), taking their children to Turkey and then to Plano, where her in-laws lived.

Regarding her relationship with Taylor, she claimed to the paper that he gave her $5,000 to help with some of her bills, "on the condition that [she] don't tell anyone" about their affair.

"I didn't want to tell anybody anything," Joya added, also saying, "I needed help. I was like, just help me out because that's the least — the very least — he could do."

Taylor's exit from his reelection campaign came as the Republican Congressman garnered 49% of votes in the primary, likely conceding his seat to Collin County Judge Keith Self.

"When Van and I talked, I think we need to respect his privacy and his distance and let him handle this with his family in his way. I just ask people to respect that," Self said in an interview with NBC5. "My response is that we need to be praying for Van and Anne and their girls. And beyond that, we'll deal with the political side but this is something that transcends any campaign."

In his email to supporters, the News reports, Taylor said, "I have let down so many other family members, friends, colleagues, supporters and the people of the 3rd Congressional District whom I have had the great honor and privilege to represent."