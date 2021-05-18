Rep. Demings was on President Joe Biden's shortlist of possible running mates last year

Val Demings Reportedly Planning Run for Senate Against Marco Rubio in 2022: ‘The Right Fit’

Rep. Val Demings has reportedly found "the right fit," after a near-vice presidential run alongside President Joe Biden last year and rumors of a potential run for governor of Florida.

Politico reported Tuesday that Demings is now gearing up to run for the U.S. Senate in her home state. Sources also told CNN that Demings will run.

Demings, 64, was reportedly initially mulling a run for governor of Florida, but instead has set her sights on challenging Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in the 2022 race.

"I would've supported her running for governor, but this is the right fit for her and for us," Alex Sink, who lost his 2010 race against former Gov. Rick Scott, told Politico.

Rubio, a former 2016 Republican presidential candidate who bowed out to Donald Trump, was first elected to Congress in 2010.

A top Demings advisor laid out a stark comparison between herself and the Republican candidate when speaking to Politico: "She's the daughter of a maid and a janitor who became the first Black woman police chief in Orlando. He's the son of a maid and a bartender who's a career politician."

Vice President Candidates Rep. Val Demings | Credit: Getty Images

Last month, Demings told MSNBC that she was seriously considering a run for one of the state's two Senate seats.

"I have received calls and texts and messages from people all over the state asking me to run because they feel that they are not represented and their voices are not heard," Demings said.

Demings said she wanted to go "where I can do the most good and be the most effective, and do the most work."

"My home state of Florida deserves that," she added.

Last summer, Demings was on the shortlist of candidates Biden, 78, was considering to pick as his running mate in the 2020 election.

Biden ultimately selected now-Vice President Kamala Harris over Demings, and other rumors candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and more.

The Florida lawmaker had gained national prominence as a Congress member when she was chosen in 2019 as an impeachment manager in Trump's first impeachment trial.

Demings was first elected to Congress in 2016 after working three decades in the Orlando police department, becoming the department's first female police chief in 2007.