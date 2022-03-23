“I struggle to understand so much of it and the science is conflicting. When in doubt however, I always try to err on the side of kindness,” Spencer Cox wrote in a statement explaining his veto

'I Want Them to Live,' Utah Governor Says as He Blocks Ban on Transgender Kids in Sports

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Tuesday vetoed a ban on transgender girls participating in school sports that matched their gender identity.

In a lengthy letter to Utah's Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Brad R. Wilson, Cox explained his decision, which he said was almost certain to be overridden by the legislature, and called for empathy toward trans youth.

"I struggle to understand so much of it and the science is conflicting," Cox, a Republican, wrote in the veto letter, which he also shared on social media. "When in doubt however, I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion."

Along with his statement, Cox wrote on Twitter: "I know most won't read past a headline but please read my veto letter—especially if you disagree with me. The veto will be overridden on Friday and then we will have a special session to fix a few things. Trans sports is a terribly difficult issue. Please be kind to everyone."

In his veto letter, he highlighted data showing that out of some 75,000 children participating in high school sports in the state, only four student athletes identify as transgender with just one playing in girls' sports.

"That's what all of this is about. Four kids who aren't dominating or winning trophies or taking scholarships," he wrote. "Four kids who are just trying to find some friends and feel like they are a part of something. Four kids trying to get through each day. Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few."

Cox also cited research showing that 56% of transgender youth have tried to kill themselves.

It was all of these numbers, he said, that helped make up his mind.

"I don't understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live," he wrote of trans kids. "And all the research shows that even a little acceptance and connection can reduce suicidality significantly."

He continued, "For that reason, as much as any other, I have taken this action in the hope that we can continue to work together and find a better way. If a veto override occurs, I hope we can work to find ways to show these four kids that we love them and they have a place in our state."

Utah legislators had passed the bill after negotiations broke down between LGBTQ advocates and lawmakers, as Cox noted in his letter The various groups had tried to create a commission of experts who would evaluate a transgender child's possible participation in gender-affirming sports on a case-by-case basis.

"It is important to note that a complete ban was never discussed, never contemplated, never debated and never received any public input prior to the Legislature passing the bill on the 45th and final night of the session," Cox wrote. "For this reason, many legislators who might have otherwise supported the policy felt compelled to vote against it."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed a similar statewide ban on Monday, according to CNN.

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia have implemented bans against transgender athletes.