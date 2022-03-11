"A lot of us are watching what is happening and just want to grab a rifle and go over there," a former Army officer said as he helps find qualified veterans the means to travel to the conflict

Why U.S. Vets Want to Fight for Ukraine Against Russia: 'It's the Kids, Man. I Just Can't Stand By'

Former Army officer David Ribardo, who now runs a property management business in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is on a new mission: to help Ukraine by identifying qualified American veterans interested in joining the fight against the Russian invasion and providing them with a means to do it.

Working with a group called Volunteers for Ukraine, Ribardo described his role as "a Tinder for veterans and donors," he told The New York Times in a story published Saturday.

"A lot of us are watching what is happening and just want to grab a rifle and go over there," Ribardo said of Americans who've served in past military operations and are compelled to return to the battlefield on Ukraine's behalf.

His efforts include making sure those who want to sign up to fight have the skills that are needed and aren't what he called "combat tourists, who don't have the correct experience and would not be an asset."

A Ukraine military attaché in the U.S., Maj. Gen. Borys Kremenetskyi, recently said his country's embassy in Washington, D.C., has been fielding thousands of offers to join the war even though a relative few make the cut. (Some of those seeking to head to Ukraine have murky histories like past ties to far-right groups.)

Those who do get a green light must get to Poland on their own and make their way to a specified location on the Ukraine border, bringing along their own protective gear, before signing up to serve without pay with the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine, the Associated Press reported this week.

Ribardo, whose work with Volunteers for Ukraine includes connecting veterans with donated airfare and gear, told the Times he believes this war is different from other recent international conflicts because it "has a clear good and bad side."

Other veterans interviewed by the Times described why they were willing to leave home to join the war in Ukraine that's already killed scores of civilians and sent millions fleeing across the borders since Russian President Vladimir Putin order his forces to invade Feb. 24.

Ukraine War Credit: Emilio Morenatti/AP/Shutterstock

"People need help right now," said a former Marine from Tampa Bay named Hector (who like others preferred not to use his last name, for security). "I can help right now."

"A lot of veterans, we have a calling to serve, and we trained our whole career for this kind of war," Hector told the Times. "Sitting by and doing nothing? I had to do that when Afghanistan fell apart, and it weighed heavily on me. I had to act."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week cited 16,000 foreigners as joining the International Legion in "defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world."

His foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, put a call out for volunteers on Twitter days after war broke out.

"Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries," Kuleba wrote. "Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too."

The U.S. State Department has warned that although it is "not a crime under U.S. law for an individual to go abroad for the purpose of enlisting in a foreign army," it could be a violation if that person was recruited or hired in America.

Serving in a foreign country's military could also be grounds for "the relinquishment of U.S. citizenship," the State Department said.

U.S. officials worry about more obvious dangers, such as Americans getting killed, captured and used for propaganda, recruited by foreign intelligence agencies or radicalized while fighting in another country's war, according to the AP report.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has said foreigners willing to fight will not be considered soldiers, who have certain protections if they become prisoners of war, but rather mercenaries.

"At best, they can expect to be prosecuted as criminals," Konashenkov said, according to the Times. "We are urging all foreign citizens who may have plans to go and fight ... to think a dozen times before getting on the way."

Still, Ribardo, the former Army officer, said the response from other veterans has been "overwhelming" because "almost too many people wanted to help."

A Dallas medic named James, who served twice in Iraq and once in Afghanistan, acknowledged the intense toll of fighting in a bloody war but told the Times he was nonetheless waiting to hear back from Ukraine officials about his offer to help their cause.

"Combat has a cost, that's for sure; you think you can come back from war the same, but you can't," he said. "But I feel obligated. It's the innocent people being attacked — the kids. It's the kids, man. I just can't stand by."

Ukrainian service members

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but more than 1,000 civilians have been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than 2 million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. President Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."