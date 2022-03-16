Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tests Positive for COVID-19

A statement from the vice president's office said Kamala Harris "tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test"

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight's event," the statement from Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for Vice President Harris, continued. "The Vice President tested negative for Covid-19 today and will continue to test."

The event in question was the Equal Pay Day panel and event seen on The White House's Twitter account, which still advertised Harris, 57, as being one of the presenters to deliver remarks.

President Biden acknowledged Harris' absence at the event, noting "a little change in the arrangement of who's on the stage."

"By the way, he's fine, but out of an abundance of caution, she decided not to join," Biden also said.

Emhoff also shared his diagnosis on Twitter, writing, "My symptoms are mild and I'm grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted. If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don't wait."

The 57-year-old second gentleman's COVID diagnosis is the first known case among both the first and second families since Biden and Harris took office in January 2021, CNN reports.

As a new variant of the virus, known as BA.2, sweeps the globe, others in the public eye have tested positive, including former president Barack Obama.

Obama, 60, announced his diagnosis in a statement shared on Facebook and Twitter Sunday.

"I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," he wrote.

Noting that he and wife Michelle Obama are "grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," Barack also confirmed that Michelle, 58, "has tested negative."

"It's a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others," Barack urged as he concluded his message.