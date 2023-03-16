U.S. Releases Video of Russian Fighter Jet Hitting American Drone Over Black Sea

Video shows Russian Su-27s flying close and dumping fuel on a Reaper drone

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 16, 2023 08:55 AM
From video released, shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes, over the Black Sea, the Pentagon said.
Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

The U.S. military has released declassified video of a Russian jet hitting an American drone in a confrontation over the Black Sea.

U.S. European Command shared an edited video of the March 14 incident Wednesday and said Russia's aircraft conducted an "unsafe" and "unprofessional" intercept.

The footage shows a Russian Su-27 fighter jet approaching an unmanned MQ-9 Reaper drone from the rear while operating over international waters. The jet then dumps fuel on the surveillance drone as it buzzes past, which disrupts the video transmission.

In a second approach, an Su-27 flies even closer as it dumps fuel and this time clips the rear propeller of the Reaper.

A statement from U.S. European Command said the MQ-9's camera feed was lost for about 60 seconds after the impact. When the camera turned back on there was visible damage to one of the props on the propeller which caused U.S. forces to have to bring it down into the Black Sea.

In a statement directly after the incident, the U.S. military said two Russian Su-27 jets had been used in a "reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner", adding it "demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional."

"Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9," said U.S. Air Force General James B. Hecker. "U.S. and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely," Hecker added.

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, called the Reaper drone's flight path provocative and denied it came into contact with the fighter aircraft. Speaking to the media on March 14, he said "the Russian fighters scrambled to identify the intruder did not use on-board weapons and did not come into contact with the UAV."

From video released, shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes, over the Black Sea, the Pentagon said.
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

"The unacceptable actions of the United States military in the close proximity to our borders are cause for concern," Antonov added. "We are well aware of the missions such reconnaissance and strike drones are used for."

Russia said it intends to try and recover the wreckage of the drone. However, U.S. Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said there was nothing of value left.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

"We will work through recovery operations. That's U.S. property. But it probably broke up. There's probably not a lot to recover, frankly," he said in a press conference. "As far as the loss of any sensitive intelligence … we did take mitigating measures. So we are quite confident that whatever was of value is no longer of value."

The militaries of the U.S. and Russia frequently patrol areas over the Black Sea, which shares a lengthy coastline with war-torn Ukraine. Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Related Articles
Malcolm Nance in combat fatigues
MSNBC Contributor Malcolm Nance Joined International Force Fighting Russia in Ukraine: 'Done Talking'
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
Ukrainian civilian volunteers and reservists of the Kyiv Territorial Defense unit conduct weekly combat training
Regardless of the Warnings, Some U.S. Veterans Look to Join the Fight in Ukraine: 'This Is What I Do'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy Says His Family 'Fully Supported' Decision to Stay in Ukraine Despite Russian Invasion
DEVOTION
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
4 Marines Killed in Norway NATO Training Crash Identified
U.S. Marines Killed During NATO Training Crash Identified: 'We Mourn the Loss of Our Four Brothers'
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Benjamin Hall
'The Stuff of Movies': How Fox News Rushed to Help Its Journalists After They Came Under Fire in Invasion
joe biden, Mohammed bin Salman
5 Things Every American Should Know About President Biden's Controversial Middle East Tour
fighter jet
Pilot Found Dead After U.S. Fighter Jet Crashes Off English Coast During Training Mission
toska husted
6,000 Americans Contacted Ukraine's Embassy to Fight Against Russia, Official Says — 100 Made the Cut
Russia and Ukraine
U.S. Says Russia Lied About Troop Withdrawals as Shells Hit Ukrainian Kindergarten, Moscow Expels Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
What's Next in Russia's Apparent Ukraine Invasion? How Putin Might Fight, How U.S. Response Could Affect You
Ukraine
President Zelenskyy to Address Congress as Lawmakers Praise Ukraine's 'Resilience and Determination'
Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Trump Insists Vladimir Putin Is 'Genius' After President Biden Says Russia Began Ukraine Invasion
Russia and Ukraine
Russia Is in 'Beginning of an Invasion' of Ukraine, U.S. Says