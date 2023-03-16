U.S. Releases Video of Russian Fighter Jet Hitting American Drone Over Black Sea

The U.S. military has released declassified video of a Russian jet hitting an American drone in a confrontation over the Black Sea.

U.S. European Command shared an edited video of the March 14 incident Wednesday and said Russia's aircraft conducted an "unsafe" and "unprofessional" intercept.

The footage shows a Russian Su-27 fighter jet approaching an unmanned MQ-9 Reaper drone from the rear while operating over international waters. The jet then dumps fuel on the surveillance drone as it buzzes past, which disrupts the video transmission.

In a second approach, an Su-27 flies even closer as it dumps fuel and this time clips the rear propeller of the Reaper.

A statement from U.S. European Command said the MQ-9's camera feed was lost for about 60 seconds after the impact. When the camera turned back on there was visible damage to one of the props on the propeller which caused U.S. forces to have to bring it down into the Black Sea.

In a statement directly after the incident, the U.S. military said two Russian Su-27 jets had been used in a "reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner", adding it "demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional."

"Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9," said U.S. Air Force General James B. Hecker. "U.S. and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely," Hecker added.

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, called the Reaper drone's flight path provocative and denied it came into contact with the fighter aircraft. Speaking to the media on March 14, he said "the Russian fighters scrambled to identify the intruder did not use on-board weapons and did not come into contact with the UAV."

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

"The unacceptable actions of the United States military in the close proximity to our borders are cause for concern," Antonov added. "We are well aware of the missions such reconnaissance and strike drones are used for."

Russia said it intends to try and recover the wreckage of the drone. However, U.S. Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said there was nothing of value left.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

"We will work through recovery operations. That's U.S. property. But it probably broke up. There's probably not a lot to recover, frankly," he said in a press conference. "As far as the loss of any sensitive intelligence … we did take mitigating measures. So we are quite confident that whatever was of value is no longer of value."

The militaries of the U.S. and Russia frequently patrol areas over the Black Sea, which shares a lengthy coastline with war-torn Ukraine. Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.