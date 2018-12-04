The U.S. Postal Service Isn't Delivering Mail on Wednesday in Reverence for George H.W. Bush

The United States Postal Service‘s unofficial motto proclaims that neither snow nor rain will not deter the mail from arriving at your doorstep — but the death of a former president brings the operation to a halt.
The USPS announced that it will not deliver regular mail, will close its stores and will curb its package deliveries on Wednesday in reverence for former President George H.W. Bush, who died last Friday at age 94.
The USPS closure is in accordance with President Donald Trump‘s designation of Wednesday as a National Day of Mourning in a presidential proclamation that he released last Saturday.
“Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5,” the USPS said in a statement on Monday.
The USPS is keeping in mind that the holidays are coming up. “We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season,” the statement continued.
Trump wrote in his proclamation that on Wednesday, a National Day of Mourning, “I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President George H.W. Bush.”
“I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance,” he added.
He also said that United States flags would be flown at half-staff at the White House and across the country for 30 days.
Bush’s body is lying in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda until 7 a.m. EST on Wednesday. His funeral, which Trump plans to attend, will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on that day.