The U.S. Postal Service Isn't Delivering Mail on Wednesday in Reverence for George H.W. Bush

The United States Postal Service‘s unofficial motto proclaims that neither snow nor rain will not deter the mail from arriving at your doorstep — but the death of a former president brings the operation to a halt.

The USPS announced that it will not deliver regular mail, will close its stores and will curb its package deliveries on Wednesday in reverence for former President George H.W. Bush, who died last Friday at age 94.

The USPS closure is in accordance with President Donald Trump‘s designation of Wednesday as a National Day of Mourning in a presidential proclamation that he released last Saturday.

“Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5,” the USPS said in a statement on Monday.