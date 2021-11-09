A former U.S. Embassy guard named Mirza Ali Ahmadi told Reuters that he and his wife haven't seen their infant son since handing him to a U.S. service member at the Kabul airport on Aug. 19

U.S. Is Exploring 'Every Avenue' to Find Months-Old Baby Who Vanished in Afghanistan Evacuations

The U.S. government says it is working with international agencies to locate a baby boy who apparently vanished after, his family says, he was handed to an American service member amid the chaotic evacuations at the Afghanistan capital airport in August.

On Monday, Reuters published an interview with former U.S. Embassy security guard Mirza Ali Ahmadi, who told the outlet the situation unfolded while he and his wife, Suraya, were with their five children outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 19 attempting to leave the country in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As Taliban fighters began pushing out potential evacuees, the scene grew tumultuous, according to Reuters.

A U.S. soldier standing on the other side of a tall fence nearby offered to help the couple, they said.

Worrying that their baby would be dropped or crushed in the crowd, the couple handed their 2-month old son, Sohail, over the fence to the soldier, they told Reuters. But by the time the family made it to the other side, some 30 minutes later, Sohail wasn't there.

The couple says they haven't seen him since.

"I spoke to maybe more than 20 people," Mirza Ali told Reuters through a translator. "Every officer — military or civilian — I came across I was asking about my baby."

Mirza Ali, his wife and their other children were successfully evacuated and eventually made it to the United States, Reuters reported. The family is now at Fort Bliss in Texas as they await resettlement in the U.S., where they have no relatives.

Their son Sohail's whereabouts remain unknown.

A spokesperson for the State Department tells PEOPLE that, due to privacy considerations, they generally do not comment on specific cases. But the official confirmed that the government was aware of the missing child and was attempting to locate him.

"We are committed to ensuring the protection of unaccompanied children," the spokesperson says, adding, "We are working with our international partners and the international community to explore every avenue to locate the child, which includes an international amber alert that was issued through the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children."

Speaking in general about such cases, the spokesperson says that as soon as a child "is identified as being without any trusted adult, we immediately begin working to reunite these children with their families and loved ones as quickly as possible."

Unaccompanied children overseas are usually "referred to international organizations to assess their best interests and promote family reunification wherever possible," the spokesperson says.

In the case of Sohail, for instance, one international refugee support group has created a "Missing Baby" sign with his picture on it. The flyer is being circulating it internationally in the hopes that someone might recognize the baby.

"Once an unaccompanied child arrives to the continental United States normal protocols for unaccompanied children apply," the State Department spokesperson says.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement at the Department of Health and Human Services receives referrals for unaccompanied children and works to find any extended family or other appropriate sponsor to care for the child using established sponsor assessment processes.

According to the State Department, unaccompanied children not immediately unified with a guardian or caregiver "are placed in culturally and age-appropriate facilities. The Office of Refugee Resettlement has identified sites that have Dari and Pashto speakers and are culturally appropriate in addition to the standing resources we have for all unaccompanied minors."

Sohail's story is not the only one: As crowds gathered at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul during the evacuations at the end of America's war in Afghanistan, multiple children were seen being handed to service members by people seeking to flee.

Footage of one Afghan baby being passed to U.S. troops over a barbed wire wall outside the Kabul airport in August quickly spread around social media and was seen by millions.