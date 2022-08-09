Top U.S. General Slams Trump for 'Doing Great and Irreparable Harm' in Resignation Letter He Never Sent: Book

Just days after being photographed wearing combat fatigues and accompanying then-President Donald Trump across Lafayette Square after federal officers violently cleared Black Lives Matter protesters from the area, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff, decided he wanted to quit his job.

As detailed in an upcoming book by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, The Divider: Trump in the White House (which was excerpted by The New Yorker on Monday), Milley even drafted a harsh resignation letter to Trump — though in the end, it was never sent.

"The events of the last couple weeks have caused me to do deep soul-searching," Milley reportedly wrote, "and I can no longer faithfully support and execute your orders as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff."

Milley wrote the letter after he was among the officials photographed striding to a park near the White House, where Trump decided to walk for a now-infamous photo op outside St. John's Episcopal Church after authorities forcibly dispersed a George Floyd protest.

Milley was not seen in photos taken outside the church, as he peeled off from the group on their walk to the church, realizing that it was a mistake. Still, he was seen in photos striding toward the park and wearing official military dress while doing so.

As Milley allegedly wrote in the letter he never sent, his "soul-searching" about that day had led him to make a conclusion about Trump: that he was doing "irreparable harm" to the United States of America.

"It is my belief that you were doing great and irreparable harm to my country," he wrote in the letter, according to The Divider. "I believe that you have made a concerted effort over time to politicize the United States military. I thought that I could change that. I've come to the realization that I cannot, and I need to step aside and let someone else try to do that."

Milley ultimately decided not to resign from his post, telling The New Yorker he chose instead to "fight from the inside."

Days after the photos were taken, Milley publicly apologized during a prerecorded keynote address to the National Defense University's class of 2020.

"As many of you saw the results of the photograph of me in Lafayette Square last week, that sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society," he said. "I should not have been there. My presence in that moment, and in that environment, created the perception of the military involved in domestic politics."

Milley sought to turn the incident into a teaching lesson in his keynote address on Thursday, telling graduates it "was a mistake that I have learned from."

"I sincerely hope that we all can learn from it," he said. "We who wear the cloth of our nation come from the people of our nation. We must hold dear the principle of an apolitical military that is so deeply rooted in the essence of our republic."