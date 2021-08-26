The United States Embassy in Afghanistan and allies urged people to stay away from the Kabul airport on Thursday

U.S. Citizens and Afghans Warned to Leave Kabul Airport Over Serious Security Threat

A security threat at Kabul airport this week has sparked multiple warnings.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan warned people at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate or the airport to leave immediately, amid evacuation efforts. Following on Thursday, British and Australian governments issued similar warnings out of threats of an of an attack by the Islamic State (IS) militants.

"Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the embassy said in the security alert.

A State Department spokesperson told NPR that "this is a dynamic and volatile security situation," and they are prioritizing safety at this point.

"We're operating in a hostile environment in a city and country now controlled by the Taliban, with the very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told press Wednesday afternoon, calling the effort "very high-risk."

In a similar warning, Britain's armed forces minister, James Heappey, said knowledge of a possible suicide bomber at the airport was "much firmer" and people should keep away from the area, Reuters reported.

"I can't stress the desperation of the situation enough," Heappey told BBC radio. "The threat is credible, it is imminent, it is lethal. We wouldn't be saying this if we weren't genuinely concerned about offering Islamic State a target that is just unimaginable."

Warnings of threats at the Kabul airport have also come from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Australia.

Ahmedullah Rafiqzai, a civil aviation official at the airport, said people continue to crowd around the gates of the airport despite the attack warnings. "People don't want to move, it's their determination to leave this country that they are not scared to even die," he told Reuters.

As of Wednesday the U.S. had evacuated or helped evacuate more than 82,000 people from Afghanistan since the fall of the country's government and the Taliban takeover earlier this month, a White House spokesman said.

The updated numbers, shared Wednesday morning, show that approximately 19,000 people were able to get out of Kabul in the previous 24 hours, with flights departing every 39 minutes with the vast majority being Afghans. Vulnerable Afghans are being temporarily housed at three military installations in the United States, according to the release: Fort McCoy; Fort Lee, Virginia; and Fort Bliss, Texas.