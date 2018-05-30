Unseen Melania Trump Tweets at Doubters to 'Rest Assured, I'm Here at the White House with My Family'

Melania Trump is attempting to put the conspiracy theories to rest.

The first lady has not been seen in public in 20 days, but has spoken out on Twitter about her unusually long absence from the public eye, assuring doubters that “I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family.”

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” she tweeted Wednesday afternoon, presumably from the First Family’s second-floor private quarters while her husband, stepdaughter Ivanka, hundreds of visitors and dozens of White House reporters were assembled on the South Lawn just feet below.

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

The 48-year-old has not been spotted since Thursday, May 10, when she stood next to her husband to welcome home three Americans at Joint Base Andrews, according to the Washington Post.

Four days later, her office made the surprise announcement that the first lady had undergone a “successful” kidney procedure, but would remain hospitalized for the remainder of the week.

She returned home May 19, but has since remained completely out of the spotlight, which the Washington Post recently noted is an unusually long absence for even the most private of presidential spouses.

RELATED VIDEO: Melania Trump to Remain Hospitalized for the Week After Undergoing ‘Successful’ Kidney Procedure

Her extended absence stoked conspiracy theories, which Politico detailed in an article published Tuesday. The article outlined speculation that the first lady has returned to New York City, is cooperating with special prosector Robert Mueller, is recuperating from cosmetic surgery, and even that she is spending time with the Obamas to write a dishy book about her husband.

Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, has consistently denied the rumors, telling PEOPLE on Tuesday that the first lady has “been involved in several internal meetings with staff all last week, and that continues this week. We’ve been going over initiatives and other long term planning for events such as the Congressional Picnic and 4th of July.”

But Grisham declined to say exactly when the American people would see the first lady again.