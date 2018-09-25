United Nations Audience Laughs at President Trump After He Boasts About His Accomplishments

President Donald Trump drew laughter from the group of world leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday after he boasted about his administration’s accomplishments.
“One year ago, I stood before you for the first time in this grand hall,” Trump, 72, said at the start of his speech. “I address the threats facing our world, and I presented a vision to achieve a brighter future for all of humanity. Today I stand before the United Nations general assembly to share the extraordinary progress we’ve made.”
He continued, “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country. … So true.”
After the crowd broke out into laughter, an apparently flustered Trump responded, “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” which earned him some applause.
Trump has often tweeted in the past about countries laughing at the United States.
On Tuesday, critics on Twitter mocked Trump over the UN moment, with many arguing that the crowd was laughing at him rather than with him.
“American Presidents used to set the global agenda at the UNGA. Now Trump gets laughed at,” tweeted Ben Rhodes, former President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser.
“So Stephen Miller wrote the speech that got Trump laughed at by world leaders in a moment that will be broadcast again and again all over the world? Huh,” wrote Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Great Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani are also slated to talk at the United Nations on Tuesday, The New York Times reported.