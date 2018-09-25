United Nations Audience Laughs at President Trump After He Boasts About His Accomplishments

President Donald Trump drew laughter from the group of world leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday after he boasted about his administration’s accomplishments.

“One year ago, I stood before you for the first time in this grand hall,” Trump, 72, said at the start of his speech. “I address the threats facing our world, and I presented a vision to achieve a brighter future for all of humanity. Today I stand before the United Nations general assembly to share the extraordinary progress we’ve made.”

He continued, “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country. … So true.”

After the crowd broke out into laughter, an apparently flustered Trump responded, “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” which earned him some applause.

Trump has often tweeted in the past about countries laughing at the United States.

…the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

China has a backdoor into the Trans-Pacific Partnership. This deal does not address currency manipulation. China is laughing at us. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2015

We need a President who isn't a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2014

Mexican leadership has been laughing at us for many years but now it’s no longer laughter—it’s disbelief… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2014

China, Russia and Iran are laughing at us. We have weak leaders who are threatening our national security. Dangerous times. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013

China, OPEC and Russia laugh at us. But now thanks to Obama so does Syria. Very sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2013

We can’t even stop the Norks from blasting a missile. China is laughing at us. It is really sad. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2012